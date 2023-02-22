Shopping

Stock Up on the Best Haircare Products You Can Shop from Amazon: Ouai, Olaplex, Briogeo and More

By Lauren Gruber
Winter Haircare 2023
Between the icy winds, dry air and freezing temperatures endured this winter, our beauty routines need to be adjusted accordingly. You might have already updated your winter skincare arsenal with heavy moisturizers and lip masks, but your hair could also use some extra TLC before spring officially arrives. 

Just like our skin, one of the main hair problems that we battle during the winter is dryness — resulting in dull hair, breakage and flaky scalps. To combat this, try adding a deep-conditioning mask, hair oil and hydrating or clarifying shampoo to your routine. Protecting your hair with a microfiber towel wrap, silk pillowcase or bonnet can also help reduce breakage. Whether your tresses are thick or fine, straight or coily, color-treated or dandruff-prone, there's a product to treat every hair type, color and concern.

To help you and your hair make it through to spring, we've rounded up the best hair care to shop from Amazon. Below, check out our favorite products for keeping your hair healthy all year long.

Best Hair Masks

SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Deep Moisturizing Hair Masque
SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Deep Moisturizing Hair Masque
Amazon
SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Deep Moisturizing Hair Masque

While this mask is formulated specifically for curly and coily hair, any hair type can benefit from shea butter's deep conditioning properties.

$22$10
WITH COUPON
BIOLAGE Hydra Source Deep Treatment Pack
BIOLAGE Hydra Source Deep Treatment Pack
Amazon
BIOLAGE Hydra Source Deep Treatment Pack

The Biolage multi-use deep treatment hair mask instantly nourishes dry hair with less breakage. 

$17
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
Amazon
Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

Dry, damaged hair can sometimes need extra love. Slather on this deep conditioning mask that Briogeo promises is clinically proven to deliver intense hydration that strengthens and repairs your hair. Plus, it's vegan and cruelty-free.

$39
OGX Extra Strength Hydrate Repair + Argan Oil of Morocco Hair Mask
OGX Extra Strength Hydrate Repair + Argan Oil of Morocco Hair Mask
Amazon
OGX Extra Strength Hydrate Repair + Argan Oil of Morocco Hair Mask

Achieve soft, silky locks with this effective and affordable argan oil hair mask.

$9
Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Hair Masque
Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Hair Masque
Amazon
Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Hair Masque

Coco and Eve's best-selling hair mask is infused with coconut, fig, shea butter and argan oil for deep hydration and damage repair. 

$40

Best Hair Oils

Sheamoisture Multi-Tasking Oil
Sheamoisture Multi-Tasking Oil
Amazon
Sheamoisture Multi-Tasking Oil

Argan oil is generally rich in oleic and linoleic acids, which makes it a fantastic choice for strengthening both skin and hair.

$10
L'ANZA Keratin Healing Oil Treatment
L'ANZA Keratin Healing Oil Treatment
Amazon
L'ANZA Keratin Healing Oil Treatment

This hair-fortifying keratin oil has over 2,000 five-star reviews, such as this rave: "I have coarse, wavy hair that no hair serum or oil seems to want to tame without making my hair look weighed down or greasy. This stuff not only takes my hair but somehow it feels more bouncy and shiny than it did before."

$49
Dabur Amla Hair Oil
Dabur Amla Hair Oil
Amazon
Dabur Amla Hair Oil

Work to rescue dry, damaged hair by massaging amla oil, derived from the Indian gooseberry, into your scalp and letting it sit for at least an hour before washing out.

$10
OUAI Hair Oil
OUAI Hair Oil
Amazon
OUAI Hair Oil

If you're worried about weighing down finer hair, opt for this lightweight oil from OUAI that doubles as heat protectant.

$30
Sol De Jaineiro Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil
Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil
Amazon
Sol De Jaineiro Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil

Not only does this hair oil — infused with Brazilian patauá, buriti and pequi oils — smell amazing, but it fights frizz for up to 72 hours.

$34

Best Shampoos

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
Amazon
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Add the No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo to your hair washing routine to help repair your hair's broken bonds to help strengthen and boost moisture and shine.

$30
R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo
R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo
Amazon
R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo

This shampoo is perfect if you have thin hair and want to get thickening benefits.

$34
Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo with 1% Ketoconazole
Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo with 1% Ketoconazole
Amazon
Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo with 1% Ketoconazole

If your scalp gets dry and flakey in the winter, treat it with this dermatologist-approved and climically-tested dandruff shampoo.

$30$15
Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo
Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo
Amazon
Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo

Keep color-treated hair happy and healthy with Pureology's sulfate-free shampoo, formulated especially for medium-to-thick hair and all hair textures.

$36
Carol's Daughter Coco Creme Curl Quenching Shampoo for Very Dry Hair
Carol’s Daughter Coco Creme Curl Quenching Shampoo for Very Dry Hair
Amazon
Carol’s Daughter Coco Creme Curl Quenching Shampoo for Very Dry Hair

Designed specifically for curly and coily hair, this nourishing shampoo targets dryness with coconut oil and murumuru and mango butters.

$14$11

Best Hair Accessories

YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap 2 Pack
YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap
Amazon
YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap 2 Pack

Using a traditional terry cloth towel to dry your hair can lead to breakage, so switch to this microfiber hair cloth instead.

$18$11
WITH COUPON
ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Health
Amazon
ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

This silk pillowcase is not only luxurious, but protects hair from damage while sleeping. Your sleeping beauty will be thrilled with this elegant pillowcase. 

$40$20
WITH COUPON
Umeepar Winter Faux Fur Bucket Hat
Umeepar Winter Faux Fur Bucket Hat
Amazon
Umeepar Winter Faux Fur Bucket Hat

Bucket hats have been all the rage this winter and we love this fluffy option suggested by Richards. Get it in sleek white or several other color and pattern choices. 

$23$19
Kitsch Recycled Nylon No Damage Hair Elastics
Kitsch Recycled Nylon No Damage Hair Elastics
Amazon
Kitsch Recycled Nylon No Damage Hair Elastics

Prevent ponytail damage by using these recycled nylon elastics designed to be gentle on hair.

$9$8
Yanibest 100% Mulberry Silk Lined Sleep Cap
Yanibest 100% Mulberry Silk Lined Sleep Cap
Amazon
Yanibest 100% Mulberry Silk Lined Sleep Cap

This 100% mulberry silk-lined bonnet will protect your hair while you sleep plus keeping your styling intact.

$22$19
WITH COUPON

