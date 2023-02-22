Stock Up on the Best Haircare Products You Can Shop from Amazon: Ouai, Olaplex, Briogeo and More
Between the icy winds, dry air and freezing temperatures endured this winter, our beauty routines need to be adjusted accordingly. You might have already updated your winter skincare arsenal with heavy moisturizers and lip masks, but your hair could also use some extra TLC before spring officially arrives.
Just like our skin, one of the main hair problems that we battle during the winter is dryness — resulting in dull hair, breakage and flaky scalps. To combat this, try adding a deep-conditioning mask, hair oil and hydrating or clarifying shampoo to your routine. Protecting your hair with a microfiber towel wrap, silk pillowcase or bonnet can also help reduce breakage. Whether your tresses are thick or fine, straight or coily, color-treated or dandruff-prone, there's a product to treat every hair type, color and concern.
To help you and your hair make it through to spring, we've rounded up the best hair care to shop from Amazon. Below, check out our favorite products for keeping your hair healthy all year long.
Best Hair Masks
While this mask is formulated specifically for curly and coily hair, any hair type can benefit from shea butter's deep conditioning properties.
The Biolage multi-use deep treatment hair mask instantly nourishes dry hair with less breakage.
Dry, damaged hair can sometimes need extra love. Slather on this deep conditioning mask that Briogeo promises is clinically proven to deliver intense hydration that strengthens and repairs your hair. Plus, it's vegan and cruelty-free.
Achieve soft, silky locks with this effective and affordable argan oil hair mask.
Coco and Eve's best-selling hair mask is infused with coconut, fig, shea butter and argan oil for deep hydration and damage repair.
Best Hair Oils
Argan oil is generally rich in oleic and linoleic acids, which makes it a fantastic choice for strengthening both skin and hair.
This hair-fortifying keratin oil has over 2,000 five-star reviews, such as this rave: "I have coarse, wavy hair that no hair serum or oil seems to want to tame without making my hair look weighed down or greasy. This stuff not only takes my hair but somehow it feels more bouncy and shiny than it did before."
Work to rescue dry, damaged hair by massaging amla oil, derived from the Indian gooseberry, into your scalp and letting it sit for at least an hour before washing out.
If you're worried about weighing down finer hair, opt for this lightweight oil from OUAI that doubles as heat protectant.
Not only does this hair oil — infused with Brazilian patauá, buriti and pequi oils — smell amazing, but it fights frizz for up to 72 hours.
Best Shampoos
Add the No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo to your hair washing routine to help repair your hair's broken bonds to help strengthen and boost moisture and shine.
This shampoo is perfect if you have thin hair and want to get thickening benefits.
If your scalp gets dry and flakey in the winter, treat it with this dermatologist-approved and climically-tested dandruff shampoo.
Keep color-treated hair happy and healthy with Pureology's sulfate-free shampoo, formulated especially for medium-to-thick hair and all hair textures.
Designed specifically for curly and coily hair, this nourishing shampoo targets dryness with coconut oil and murumuru and mango butters.
Best Hair Accessories
Using a traditional terry cloth towel to dry your hair can lead to breakage, so switch to this microfiber hair cloth instead.
This silk pillowcase is not only luxurious, but protects hair from damage while sleeping. Your sleeping beauty will be thrilled with this elegant pillowcase.
Bucket hats have been all the rage this winter and we love this fluffy option suggested by Richards. Get it in sleek white or several other color and pattern choices.
Prevent ponytail damage by using these recycled nylon elastics designed to be gentle on hair.
This 100% mulberry silk-lined bonnet will protect your hair while you sleep plus keeping your styling intact.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Aniston's Go-To Hair Styling Product Is on Sale at Amazon
Jennifer Lopez's Hair Care Kit That Targets Thin Hair Is 46% Off
29 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Beauty Routine
The Dyson Airwrap Is Back in Stock Right Now — Here's Where to Get One
Amazon's Best-Selling TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Is 47% Off Right Now
The 10 Best Skincare and Hair Care Deals at The Dermstore Sale
10 Best Dyson Airwrap Alternatives, According to TikTok & Rave Reviews
Emily Ratajkowski's Favorite Snail Mucin Serum Is On Sale at Amazon