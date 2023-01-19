We already know that the harsh winter cold can leave your skin feeling absolutely parched, but your hair is likely in need of some extra TLC, too. One of the best ways to keep your hair from becoming dry and brittle this season is by nourishing it with oil. If you're in need of an extra dose of smoothing before and after styling, or want to repair your hair with a deeply hydrating treatment, we've got you covered with the best hair oils to shop for every hair type.

When choosing the best oil to buy, it's important to figure out your hair type and goals. It's also important to consider your hair's natural texture and curl pattern when deciding on the weight of oil for your strands. If your hair is naturally on the dry or coarse side, a heavy-duty treatment, such as amla or coconut oil, will provide plenty of hydration. Those with thinning and breakage-prone hair should consider a growth treatment such as Vegamour's GRO serum or rosemary essential oil paired with a carrier oil. Even if your hair is fine and oily, you can still benefit from a lightweight styling serum such as OUAI's hair oil to smooth frizz and flyaways.

Below, we've rounded up the best hair oils for every hair type and need, at a variety of price ranges. From Sheamoisture's affordable all-purpose argan oil to L'ANZA's luxe keratin treatment, shop our favorite oils for healthier hair.

Best Hair Styling Oils

OGX Coconut Milk Anti-Breakage Serum Ulta OGX Coconut Milk Anti-Breakage Serum "I absolutely love the way this makes my hair feel," one reviewer praised this affordable coconut-based oil. "I have naturally dry and frizzy hair and this really seems to calm it down. I simply put it in before I blow dry and it makes the softness last forever." $10 Shop Now

L'ANZA Keratin Healing Oil Treatment Amazon L'ANZA Keratin Healing Oil Treatment This hair-fortifying keratin oil has over 2,000 five-star reviews, such as this rave: "I have coarse, wavy hair that no hair serum or oil seems to want to tame without making my hair look weighed down or greasy. This stuff not only takes my hair but somehow it feels more bouncy and shiny than it did before." $46 Shop Now

OUAI Hair Oil Amazon OUAI Hair Oil If you're worried about weighing down finer hair, opt for this lightweight oil from OUAI that doubles as heat protectant. $28 Shop Now

Best Hair Treatment Oils

Dabur Amla Hair Oil Amazon Dabur Amla Hair Oil Work to rescue dry, damaged hair by massaging amla oil, derived from the Indian gooseberry, into your scalp and letting it sit for at least an hour before washing out. $10 Shop Now

Vegamour GRO Hair Serum Vegamour Vegamour GRO Hair Serum Vegamour's GRO Hair Serum uses vegan phyto-actives such as curcumin, mung bean and red clover to achieve thicker hair — studies show that it reduces signs of shedding by up to 76%. $58 Shop Now

Sheamoisture Multi-Tasking Oil Amazon Sheamoisture Multi-Tasking Oil Argan oil is generally rich in oleic and linoleic acids, which makes it a fantastic choice for strengthening both skin and hair. $10 Shop Now

