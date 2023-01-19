Shopping

The 16 Best Hair Oils for Softer, Healthier Hair This Winter: Shop Olaplex, OUAI, Sheamoisture and More

By Lauren Gruber
hair oils
We already know that the harsh winter cold can leave your skin feeling absolutely parched, but your hair is likely in need of some extra TLC, too. One of the best ways to keep your hair from becoming dry and brittle this season is by nourishing it with oil. If you're in need of an extra dose of smoothing before and after styling, or want to repair your hair with a deeply hydrating treatment, we've got you covered with the best hair oils to shop for every hair type.

When choosing the best oil to buy, it's important to figure out your hair type and goals. It's also important to consider your hair's natural texture and curl pattern when deciding on the weight of oil for your strands. If your hair is naturally on the dry or coarse side, a heavy-duty treatment, such as amla or coconut oil, will provide plenty of hydration. Those with thinning and breakage-prone hair should consider a growth treatment such as Vegamour's GRO serum or rosemary essential oil paired with a carrier oil. Even if your hair is fine and oily, you can still benefit from a lightweight styling serum such as OUAI's hair oil to smooth frizz and flyaways.

Below, we've rounded up the best hair oils for every hair type and need, at a variety of price ranges. From Sheamoisture's affordable all-purpose argan oil to L'ANZA's luxe keratin treatment, shop our favorite oils for healthier hair.

Best Hair Styling Oils

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil
Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil
Amazon
Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil

This highly concentrated styling serum works to increase shine, softness and the color vibrancy of hair all while minimizing flyaways and promoting heat protection up to 450ºF/230ºC.

$30
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil
Gisou
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil

Treat your tresses to this multitasking styling oil that doubles as an overnight treatment. Plus, it smells amazing.

$46
OGX Coconut Milk Anti-Breakage Serum
OGX Coconut Milk Anti-Breakage Serum
Ulta
OGX Coconut Milk Anti-Breakage Serum

"I absolutely love the way this makes my hair feel," one reviewer praised this affordable coconut-based oil. "I have naturally dry and frizzy hair and this really seems to calm it down. I simply put it in before I blow dry and it makes the softness last forever."

$10
L'ANZA Keratin Healing Oil Treatment
L'ANZA Keratin Healing Oil Treatment
Amazon
L'ANZA Keratin Healing Oil Treatment

This hair-fortifying keratin oil has over 2,000 five-star reviews, such as this rave: "I have coarse, wavy hair that no hair serum or oil seems to want to tame without making my hair look weighed down or greasy. This stuff not only takes my hair but somehow it feels more bouncy and shiny than it did before."

$46
OUAI Hair Oil
OUAI Hair Oil
Amazon
OUAI Hair Oil

If you're worried about weighing down finer hair, opt for this lightweight oil from OUAI that doubles as heat protectant.

$28
John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Hair Serum
John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Hair Serum
Amazon
John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Hair Serum

This budget-friendly hair serum keeps frizz at bay with a nourishing blend of coconut and argan oils.

$12$10
Sol De Jaineiro Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil
Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil
Amazon
Sol De Jaineiro Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil

Not only does this hair oil — infused with Brazilian patauá, buriti and pequi oils — smell amazing, but it fights frizz for up to 72 hours.

$31
Living Proof No Frizz Vanishing Oil
Living Proof No Frizz Vanishing Oil
Sephora
Living Proof No Frizz Vanishing Oil

Make frizz vanish with Living Proof's fast-absorbing anti-humidity oil — safe and effective for all hair types.

$30

Best Hair Treatment Oils

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
Amazon
Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil

Mielle Organics' rosemary and mint oil was originally created to stimulate hair growth for people with curly or coily hair. If you're looking for a more natural way to treat thinning hair, rosemary oil has been shown to be just as effective as minoxidil — the main ingredient in Rogaine. To use, mix with a carrier oil such as coconut or argan oil to avoid skin irritation.

$9
Handcraft Fractionated 100% Pure & Natural Premium Grade Coconut Carrier Oil
Handcraft Fractionated 100% Pure & Natural Premium Grade Coconut Carrier Oil
Amazon
Handcraft Fractionated 100% Pure & Natural Premium Grade Coconut Carrier Oil

For a budget-friendly way to treat dry hair, use this 100% natural coconut oil to improve hydration and shine. Plus, it doubles as a carrier oil for mixing with essential oils such as rosemary.

$23$12
Public Goods Rosemary Essential Oil
Public Goods Rosemary Essential Oil
Public Goods
Public Goods Rosemary Essential Oil

Another affordable rosemary essential oil option, sourced from a single origin for the best quality possible.

$10$7
Dabur Amla Hair Oil
Dabur Amla Hair Oil
Amazon
Dabur Amla Hair Oil

Work to rescue dry, damaged hair by massaging amla oil, derived from the Indian gooseberry, into your scalp and letting it sit for at least an hour before washing out.

$10
Vegamour GRO Hair Serum
Vegamour GRO Hair Serum
Vegamour
Vegamour GRO Hair Serum

Vegamour's GRO Hair Serum uses vegan phyto-actives such as curcumin, mung bean and red clover to achieve thicker hair — studies show that it reduces signs of shedding by up to 76%.

$58
Sheamoisture Multi-Tasking Oil
Sheamoisture Multi-Tasking Oil
Amazon
Sheamoisture Multi-Tasking Oil

Argan oil is generally rich in oleic and linoleic acids, which makes it a fantastic choice for strengthening both skin and hair.

$10
Pattern Beauty Jojoba Oil Blend
Pattern Beauty Jojoba Oil Blend
Pattern Beauty
Pattern Beauty Jojoba Oil Blend

Whether used as a carrier oil or on its own, this lightweight jojoba blend claims to reduce breakage and maintain moisture while smelling incredible.

$25
AVEDA Dry Remedy Daily Moisturizing Oil
AVEDA Dry Remedy Daily Moisturizing Oil
Amazon
AVEDA Dry Remedy Daily Moisturizing Oil

Revive brittle hair with Aveda's silicone-free daily leave-in oil treatment.

$38

