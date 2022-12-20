It's officially winter this week, and the imminent cold means more than just bundling up and holiday shopping. Between icy winds, dry air and freezing temperatures to contend with, our beauty routines need to be adjusted accordingly. You might have already updated your winter skincare arsenal with heavy moisturizers and lip masks, but your hair also needs some extra TLC this season.

Just like our skin, one of the main hair problems that we battle during the winter is dryness — resulting in dull hair, breakage and flaky scalps. To combat this, try adding a deep-conditioning mask, hair oil and hydrating or clarifying shampoo to your routine. Protecting your hair with a satin beanie, silk pillowcase or bonnet can also help reduce breakage. Whether your tresses are thick or fine, straight or coily, color-treated or dandruff-prone, there's a product to treat every hair type, color and concern.

To help you and your hair make it through to spring, we've rounded up the best winter hair care to shop — all available on Amazon. Below, check out our favorite products for keeping your hair healthy all season long.

Best Hair Masks for Winter 2022

Best Hair Oils for Winter 2022

Sheamoisture Multi-Tasking Oil Amazon Sheamoisture Multi-Tasking Oil Argan oil is generally rich in oleic and linoleic acids, which makes it a fantastic choice for strengthening both skin and hair. $10 $7 Shop Now

L'ANZA Keratin Healing Oil Treatment Amazon L'ANZA Keratin Healing Oil Treatment This hair-fortifying keratin oil has over 2,000 five-star reviews, such as this rave: "I have coarse, wavy hair that no hair serum or oil seems to want to tame without making my hair look weighed down or greasy. This stuff not only takes my hair but somehow it feels more bouncy and shiny than it did before." $45 Shop Now

Dabur Amla Hair Oil Amazon Dabur Amla Hair Oil Work to rescue dry, damaged hair by massaging amla oil, derived from the Indian gooseberry, into your scalp and letting it sit for at least an hour before washing out. $11 Shop Now

OUAI Hair Oil Amazon OUAI Hair Oil If you're worried about weighing down finer hair, opt for this lightweight oil from OUAI that doubles as heat protectant. $28 Shop Now

Best Shampoos for Winter 2022

Best Hair Accessories for Winter 2022

