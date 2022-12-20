Between the falling snow, cozy fireplaces and hundreds of cheesy rom-coms to watch, the holidays are one of the most romantic times of the year — until cracked, painful lips from the winter chill come along to ruin any prospect of a New Years' Eve kiss. Luckily, there's a way to keep your lips soft and smoochable all season long with this viral beauty trend: lip masking.

If you suffer from dry lips during the colder months, you're not alone. The cold, dry air breaks down the top layer of your lips' skin, leading to scaly, cracked lips. A lot of this moisture loss happens while we sleep, which is why an overnight lip mask can be so helpful for keeping your pout soft. By locking in moisture with an emollient (think petroleum or lanolin) and treating your lips with soothing ingredients such as shea butter and vitamin E, you can wake up with smooth, healthy lips. Apply regularly throughout the day to protect your pout from the elements.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite lip masks and overnight treatments for kissable lips all winter long. From the TikTok-viral Laneige to tried-and-true Vaseline, shop the best lip treatments for keeping dryness at bay.

Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment Amazon Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment While it's not technically a mask, so many TikTokers swear by this affordable lip treatment from Aquaphor. Leave on overnight and reapply all day for best results. $4 Shop Now

Winky Lux Lip Sleeping Mask Ulta Winky Lux Lip Sleeping Mask "I've used a lot of lip masks and chapstick but this is absolutely one of the best," raved a reviewer about this shea butter, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid-infused lip mask. "It leaves my lips feeling so smooth and moisturized in the morning when I wake up and all through the day." $18 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

What We’re Shopping From REN Clean Skincare’s Holiday Sale

Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Augustinus Bader Moisturizer Is on Sale

Peace Out Skincare Favorites Are 30% Off for Winter-Ready Skin

Save 25% On Kiehl’s Best-Selling Skincare During The Holiday Sale

Selena Gomez Comments on TikTok About Her Weight During Bieber Romance

18 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop This Weekend

The Best Moisturizers and SPF Skincare to Shop During Supergoop's Sale

10 Emerging Beauty Brands You Need to Know About — Available on Amazon

The 17 Best Skincare Gift Sets for Her This Holiday Season