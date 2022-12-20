10 Best Lip Masks for Soft, Kissable Lips All Winter Long: Laneige, Aquaphor, Tatcha, Fenty Skin and More
Between the falling snow, cozy fireplaces and hundreds of cheesy rom-coms to watch, the holidays are one of the most romantic times of the year — until cracked, painful lips from the winter chill come along to ruin any prospect of a New Years' Eve kiss. Luckily, there's a way to keep your lips soft and smoochable all season long with this viral beauty trend: lip masking.
If you suffer from dry lips during the colder months, you're not alone. The cold, dry air breaks down the top layer of your lips' skin, leading to scaly, cracked lips. A lot of this moisture loss happens while we sleep, which is why an overnight lip mask can be so helpful for keeping your pout soft. By locking in moisture with an emollient (think petroleum or lanolin) and treating your lips with soothing ingredients such as shea butter and vitamin E, you can wake up with smooth, healthy lips. Apply regularly throughout the day to protect your pout from the elements.
Below, we've rounded up our favorite lip masks and overnight treatments for kissable lips all winter long. From the TikTok-viral Laneige to tried-and-true Vaseline, shop the best lip treatments for keeping dryness at bay.
With over 133 million views on TikTok, Laneige's lip sleeping mask is a new favorite when it comes to beauty products. Kendall Jenner, Brooke Shields, and Kaia Gerber all swear by the product, which moisturizes your lips overnight with a blend of shea butter, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Score this lip mask in the classic berry flavor, as well as vanilla, gummi bear, and sweet candy.
Apply this lip therapy treatment before bed for long-lasting hydration.
This lip mask is infused with berry wax to help protect your lips' barrier.
Lanolin, a waxy by-product of sheep's wool, is one of the most effective treatments for targeting dryness. Cruelty-free, dermatologist Lanolips is formulated with just two ingredients, lanolin and lanolin oil, as a natural way to treat all areas suffering from dryness — not just lips.
While it's not technically a mask, so many TikTokers swear by this affordable lip treatment from Aquaphor. Leave on overnight and reapply all day for best results.
A combination of coconut, castor and jojoba oils help lock in moisture overnight for smoother, softer lips.
This cult-favorite lip treatment is made with petroleum and cotton seed oil to protect your skin's barrier from dryness.
Protect your pout with this best-selling lip mask from cult-favorite skincare line, Tatcha.
"I've used a lot of lip masks and chapstick but this is absolutely one of the best," raved a reviewer about this shea butter, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid-infused lip mask. "It leaves my lips feeling so smooth and moisturized in the morning when I wake up and all through the day."
A blend of skin-friendly vitamin E and olive, argan, rosehip and raspberry seed oils work together to provide up to 12 hours of hydration.
