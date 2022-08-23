Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Launches Makeup Collection Inspired by ‘Only Murders in the Building'
While you're waiting for the next episode of Only Murders in the Building to come out on Hulu, you can channel the Emmy-nominated series with Rare Beauty's Mabel Mora-inspired collection. Given Selena Gomez's success in the acting and beauty world, it was only a matter of time before the two worlds collided and resulted in a Rare Beauty and Only Murders collaboration. The collection, affectionately called Mabel's Must Haves, features six Rare Beauty essentials needed to pull off Mabel’s look at home.
Available at both Sephora and Amazon, the six-piece line includes an assortment of the lip, cheek, and eye products so you can try your hand at replicating Mabel's iconic beauty looks. From a buildable cream blush that melts into your skin to the Perfect Strokes liquid eyeliner, made with over 1,000 vegan bristles for a seamless application, emulate Mabel's signature glow with Rare Beauty's latest makeup collection.
Since Rare Beauty hit the shelves in 2020, it's been loved by the beauty community for its pigmented products and easy-to-use formulas. Both the Soft pinch liquid blush and Liquid touch foundation earned over 2,000 five-star reviews on Sephora, and most products are under $30, making them an affordable alternative to other high-end makeup brands.
Shop all of Mabel Mora's Must-Haves from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez below.
A good mascara is a must-have for any makeup look, and this formula volumizes and lengthens lashes without flaking or smudging.
Get adorably flushed cheeks with this cream blush, available in five buildable shades: apricot, neutral, rose, berry, and mauve.
Get the viral "siren eyes" with a flick of Perfect Strokes liquid liner. The flexible brush tip and long-lasting formula makes it easy to achieve wings of any size.
Available in 12 different shades, from vampy deep purple to fiery orange red to soft pinky nude, this lip cream makes your pout stand out while hydrating lips with a blend of white water lily, lotus, and vitamin E.
Give lids a wash of buildable, stay-all-day color in a liquid-to-powder formula with Rare Beauty's eyeshadow that comes in a range of soft shades.
Keep your complexion fresh even after a long day of sleuthing with this compact filled with blotting papers and a pre-filled powder puff.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 29 Best Face Moisturizers for Every Skin Type in 2022
The Best Tinted Moisturizers with SPF for a Protected Summer Glow
Amazon Labor Day Deals: Fashion, Beauty, Electronics and More
The 38 Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon for Fall 2022
TikTok is Obsessed with Valentino's Eye2Cheek Blush—Here's How To Shop
Love Selena Gomez's Black Platforms? Here's 10 Ways to Steal Her Style