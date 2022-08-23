While you're waiting for the next episode of Only Murders in the Building to come out on Hulu, you can channel the Emmy-nominated series with Rare Beauty's Mabel Mora-inspired collection. Given Selena Gomez's success in the acting and beauty world, it was only a matter of time before the two worlds collided and resulted in a Rare Beauty and Only Murders collaboration. The collection, affectionately called Mabel's Must Haves, features six Rare Beauty essentials needed to pull off Mabel’s look at home.

Available at both Sephora and Amazon, the six-piece line includes an assortment of the lip, cheek, and eye products so you can try your hand at replicating Mabel's iconic beauty looks. From a buildable cream blush that melts into your skin to the Perfect Strokes liquid eyeliner, made with over 1,000 vegan bristles for a seamless application, emulate Mabel's signature glow with Rare Beauty's latest makeup collection.

Since Rare Beauty hit the shelves in 2020, it's been loved by the beauty community for its pigmented products and easy-to-use formulas. Both the Soft pinch liquid blush and Liquid touch foundation earned over 2,000 five-star reviews on Sephora, and most products are under $30, making them an affordable alternative to other high-end makeup brands.

Shop all of Mabel Mora's Must-Haves from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez below.

