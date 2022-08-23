Shopping

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Launches Makeup Collection Inspired by ‘Only Murders in the Building'

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
While you're waiting for the next episode of Only Murders in the Building to come out on Hulu, you can channel the Emmy-nominated series with Rare Beauty's Mabel Mora-inspired collection. Given Selena Gomez's success in the acting and beauty world, it was only a matter of time before the two worlds collided and resulted in a Rare Beauty and Only Murders collaboration. The collection, affectionately called Mabel's Must Haves, features six Rare Beauty essentials needed to pull off Mabel’s look at home.

Available at both Sephora and Amazon, the six-piece line includes an assortment of the lip, cheek, and eye products so you can try your hand at replicating Mabel's iconic beauty looks. From a buildable cream blush that melts into your skin to the Perfect Strokes liquid eyeliner, made with over 1,000 vegan bristles for a seamless application, emulate Mabel's signature glow with Rare Beauty's latest makeup collection. 

Since Rare Beauty hit the shelves in 2020, it's been loved by the beauty community for its pigmented products and easy-to-use formulas. Both the Soft pinch liquid blush and Liquid touch foundation earned over 2,000 five-star reviews on Sephora, and most products are under $30, making them an affordable alternative to other high-end makeup brands.

Shop all of Mabel Mora's Must-Haves from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez below.

Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara
Rare Beauty
Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara

A good mascara is a must-have for any makeup look, and this formula volumizes and lengthens lashes without flaking or smudging.

$20
SEPHORA
$18 MINI
AMAZON
Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush
Rare Beauty
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush

Get adorably flushed cheeks with this cream blush, available in five buildable shades: apricot, neutral, rose, berry, and mauve.

$21
SEPHORA
$33
AMAZON
Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner
Rare Beauty
Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner

Get the viral "siren eyes" with a flick of Perfect Strokes liquid liner. The flexible brush tip and long-lasting formula makes it easy to achieve wings of any size.

$19
SEPHORA
$12
AMAZON
Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream
Rare Beauty
Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick

Available in 12 different shades, from vampy deep purple to fiery orange red to soft pinky nude, this lip cream makes your pout stand out while hydrating lips with a blend of white water lily, lotus, and vitamin E.

$20
SEPHORA
$28
AMAZON
Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow
Rare Beauty
Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow

Give lids a wash of buildable, stay-all-day color in a liquid-to-powder formula with Rare Beauty's eyeshadow that comes in a range of soft shades.

$20
SEPHORA
$31
AMAZON
Blot & Glow Touch-Up Kit
Rare Beauty
Blot & Glow Touch-Up Kit

Keep your complexion fresh even after a long day of sleuthing with this compact filled with blotting papers and a pre-filled powder puff.

$26
SEPHORA
$39
AMAZON

