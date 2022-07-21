Love Selena Gomez's Black Platforms? Here's 10 Ways to Steal Her Style
From her stunning red carpet style to her enviable outfits as Mabel on Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez has been a fashion icon ever since she graced our screens on Disney Channel. The actress is not one to shy away from trying out the latest trends, and her recent street style proves it. While in Milan for a Rare Beauty event — Gomez's makeup line, for the uninitiated — she was spotted wearing a pair of sky-high platform sandals during a night out.
Beloved for their ability to add height without adding foot pain, platform sandals are a great way to achieve the illusion of mile-long legs — just look at Gomez running in her heels! We were able to hunt down the exact pair worn by Gomez, the Dolly Sandal by Larroude. As luck would have it, these black suede shoes are currently available on Revolve, which offers free two-day shipping and free returns.
The exact shoes worn by Selena Gomez are these black suede platforms by Larroude, made surprisingly comfortable with the addition of a memory foam insole and adjustable ankle strap.
For more ways to try out the platform sandal trend, we've rounded up 10 more options in a variety of heel heights and price ranges. Some of our favorites include a rattan sandal perfect for summer, a Y2K-inspired flip flop, and the infamous Versace-inspired pink platforms. We've found 10 foolproof picks — starting at just $45.
Love Selena's look but not willing to shell out almost $300? These black faux suede platforms from Chinese Laundry are nearly identical at a fraction of the price.
Sustainable and affordable? Sign us up! These cool blue sandals from Sol Sana are made with recycled materials and feature a square toe, 3-inch heel, and 1.5-inch platform.
These rattan platforms just scream summer — pair with your favorite sundress for a beachy look.
Want the convenience of a slide sandal with just a bit more height? Try the Marlie Platform Sandal from Circus by Sam Edelman to pull off some comfortable Y2K footwear in the summer heat.
A more casual take on the platform heel, these black faux-leather flip flops also come in pink and lilac to suit any outfit.
An affordable alternative to the Versace pumps worn by Beyonce, these 5-inch heels are surprisingly comfortable thanks to a two-inch double platform.
Not a fan of ankle straps? These gorgeous brown leather kicks have the same platform heel as Larroude's Dolly Sandal in a mule silhouette.
Bold and bright, these iridescent faux leather sandals are just begging to be worn on the dance floor. They also come in a pink terry for a poolside style.
Looking for some serious height? Schutz's impressive 5.5-inch heels are sure to do the trick, providing stability with a chunky 70s-inspired heel and ajustable anke strap.
Available in a rainbow of brights and neutrals, these jelly heels only have a 1.25-inch incline thanks to their platform so you can dance all night long.
