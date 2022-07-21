Love Selena Gomez's Black Platforms? Here's 10 Ways to Steal Her Style

From her stunning red carpet style to her enviable outfits as Mabel on Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez has been a fashion icon ever since she graced our screens on Disney Channel. The actress is not one to shy away from trying out the latest trends, and her recent street style proves it. While in Milan for a Rare Beauty event — Gomez's makeup line, for the uninitiated — she was spotted wearing a pair of sky-high platform sandals during a night out.

Beloved for their ability to add height without adding foot pain, platform sandals are a great way to achieve the illusion of mile-long legs — just look at Gomez running in her heels! We were able to hunt down the exact pair worn by Gomez, the Dolly Sandal by Larroude. As luck would have it, these black suede shoes are currently available on Revolve, which offers free two-day shipping and free returns.

Larroude Dolly Sandal Revolve Larroude Dolly Sandal The exact shoes worn by Selena Gomez are these black suede platforms by Larroude, made surprisingly comfortable with the addition of a memory foam insole and adjustable ankle strap. $285 Buy Now

For more ways to try out the platform sandal trend, we've rounded up 10 more options in a variety of heel heights and price ranges. Some of our favorites include a rattan sandal perfect for summer, a Y2K-inspired flip flop, and the infamous Versace-inspired pink platforms. We've found 10 foolproof picks — starting at just $45.

Larroude Dolly Mule Revolve Larroude Dolly Mule Not a fan of ankle straps? These gorgeous brown leather kicks have the same platform heel as Larroude's Dolly Sandal in a mule silhouette. $285 Buy Now

