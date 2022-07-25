20 Best Shoe Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale — Starting at $50
Here at ET, we're always in the market for a brand new pair of shoes. For those who've been hunting for the perfect pair at a great price, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 is now open for all shoppers with a wide range of fabulous footwear.
In case you were unaware, department store giant Nordstrom is having their annual Anniversary Sale — one of the brand's most highly anticipated shopping events. You can save on designer brands such as Salvatore Ferragamo, Max Mara, Akris Punto, and more, as well as clothing, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods. From now through July 31, take advantage of incredible savings on all your favorite brands.
To make your shopping escapades a little easier, we've rounded up the best sneakers, sandals, heels, boots, and flats to shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. Our favorite pairs from the event start at just $50 and feature everything, including a pair of lime green Sam Edelman sandals right on trend for summer. Some other can't-miss deals include $100 off two different pairs of stunning Cult Gaia heels, over 30% off leather flats for the office, and Steve Madden lug sole boots for under $100.
So what are you waiting for here? Ahead, shop for the best shoe deals from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale before they sell out.
Sandals
Sleek and sophisticated, these leather mules from Vince are over $100 off right now.
A chunky, strappy heeled sandal adds a fun pop of color to any of your summer 'fits.
The lime green hue of these strappy, cushy sandals are great for showing off a tan, but they also come in orange, pink, white, black, and tan.
Don't wait to snag these incredibly wearable strappy Dolce Vita heels — available in plenty of neutrals as well as red and sage.
Available in brown, turquoise, orange, and black, Kork-Ease's slide sandals are a great pick for beach days and beyond.
These lavender lace-up heels from viral brand Cult Gaia are absolutely divine, especially in this dreamy lilac hue.
Heels
Slingback pumps are a classic heel to wear at the office.
Trends come and go, but a simple nude heel will always be in. These 4-inch pumps come in four different nude colors for your perfect shade.
The architectural gold heel on these Cult Gaia shoes is absolutely stunning — grab them for over $100 off now!
If you're looking for a going-out shoe you can actually dance in, these 2 1/4 inch sparkly black slides are it.
Channel your inner Barbie with a pair of hot pink kicks with a translucent heel.
Boots
Cute and comfy Chelsea boots are a must for cold-weather seasons.
Don't let the rain cramp your style — these sophisticated leather booties are completely waterproof!
Feel strong and sexy come autumn in these lug-sole platform boots from Steve Madden, available in bone and black.
You can never go wrong with a simple leather bootie. These 3-inch leather kicks from Paige come in a gorgeous cognac brown, as well as black patent.
Whether paired with a miniskirt or simple jeans, cowboy boots are an easy way to add to any outfit. This pair from Dirty Laundry features a two-inch heel, and comes in camel, brown and white.
Flats and Loafer Deals
Step your loafer game up with these studded Karl Lagerfeld loafers.
If you're looking for a work shoe you'll want to wear after hours, try these pointed-toe leather flats that come in this gorgeous cognac color, plus black, navy, olive, espresso, red, and sand.
It's never too early to get your fall wardrobe together — these lug-sole leather loafers are channeling some serious schoolgirl vibes in a sexy, refreshing way.
Level up a boring outfit with these unique houndstooth mules, complete with a unique eagle embellishment.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is Here: 10 Best Deals to Shop Today
Save on Barefoot Dreams Blankets at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Celeb-Loved Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Are on Sale at Nordstrom
The 12 Best Fashion Deals to Shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
10 Can't-Miss Beauty Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The Best Walking Shoes for Women — Summer 2022
The 26 Best Running Shoes for Women — Summer 2022
The 19 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2022
The 13 Best Running Shoes for Dad This Summer 2022
Hurry to Get Zendaya’s UGG Slippers for 30% Off at Nordstrom's Sale