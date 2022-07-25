Shopping

20 Best Shoe Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale — Starting at $50

By Lauren Gruber‍
Here at ET, we're always in the market for a brand new pair of shoes. For those who've been hunting for the perfect pair at a great price, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 is now open for all shoppers with a wide range of fabulous footwear.

In case you were unaware, department store giant Nordstrom is having their annual Anniversary Sale — one of the brand's most highly anticipated shopping events. You can save on designer brands such as Salvatore Ferragamo, Max Mara, Akris Punto, and more, as well as clothingshoesbeautyaccessories, and home goods. From now through July 31, take advantage of incredible savings on all your favorite brands.

To make your shopping escapades a little easier, we've rounded up the best sneakers, sandals, heels, boots, and flats to shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. Our favorite pairs from the event start at just $50 and feature everything, including a pair of lime green Sam Edelman sandals right on trend for summer. Some other can't-miss deals include $100 off two different pairs of stunning Cult Gaia heels, over 30% off leather flats for the office, and Steve Madden lug sole boots for under $100.

So what are you waiting for here? Ahead, shop for the best shoe deals from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale before they sell out.

Sandals

Vince Elizabeth Block Heel Mule Sandal
Vince Elizabeth Block Heel Mule Sandal
Nordstrom
Vince Elizabeth Block Heel Mule Sandal

Sleek and sophisticated, these leather mules from Vince are over $100 off right now.

$325$220
Schutz Olly Block Heel Sandal
Schutz Olly Block Heel Sandal
Nordstrom
Schutz Olly Block Heel Sandal

A chunky, strappy heeled sandal adds a fun pop of color to any of your summer 'fits.

$118$80
Circus by Sam Edelman Savanna Sandal
Circus by Sam Edelman Savanna Sandal
Nordstrom
Circus by Sam Edelman Savanna Sandal

The lime green hue of these strappy, cushy sandals are great for showing off a tan, but they also come in orange, pink, white, black, and tan.

$90$50
Dolce Vita Pama Sandal
Dolce Vita Pama Sandal
Nordstrom
Dolce Vita Pama Sandal

Don't wait to snag these incredibly wearable strappy Dolce Vita heels — available in plenty of neutrals as well as red and sage.

$125$80
Kork-Ease Tutsi Buckle Slide Sandal
Kork-Ease Tutsi Buckle Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Kork-Ease Tutsi Buckle Slide Sandal

Available in brown, turquoise, orange, and black, Kork-Ease's slide sandals are a great pick for beach days and beyond.

$140$100
Cult Gaia Soleil Ankle Tie Sandal
Cult Gaia Soleil Ankle Tie Sandal
Nordstrom
Cult Gaia Soleil Ankle Tie Sandal

These lavender lace-up heels from viral brand Cult Gaia are absolutely divine, especially in this dreamy lilac hue.

$388$270

Heels

Vince Camuto Teritin Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Vince Camuto Teritin Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Nordstrom
Vince Camuto Teritin Pointed Toe Slingback Pump

Slingback pumps are a classic heel to wear at the office. 

$119$80
Rebecca Allen The Two-Strap Sandal
Rebecca Allen The Two-Strap Sandal
Nordstrom
Rebecca Allen The Two-Strap Sandal

Trends come and go, but a simple nude heel will always be in. These 4-inch pumps come in four different nude colors for your perfect shade.

$275$184

Cult Gaia Gigi Slide Sandal
Cult Gaia Gigi Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Cult Gaia Gigi Slide Sandal

The architectural gold heel on these Cult Gaia shoes is absolutely stunning — grab them for over $100 off now!

$398$290
Bcbgeneration Koola Slide Sandal
Bcbgeneration Koola Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Bcbgeneration Koola Slide Sandal

If you're looking for a going-out shoe you can actually dance in, these 2 1/4 inch sparkly black slides are it.

$100$67
BCBG Georgie Sandal
BCBG Georgie Sandal
Nordstrom
BCBG Georgie Sandal

Channel your inner Barbie with a pair of hot pink kicks with a translucent heel.

$100$55

Boots

Timberland Cervinia Valley Chelsea Boot
Timberland Cervinia Valley Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
Timberland Cervinia Valley Chelsea Boot

Cute and comfy Chelsea boots are a must for cold-weather seasons.

$160$100
Blondo Tobi Waterproof Bootie
Blondo Tobi Waterproof Bootie
Nordstrom
Blondo Tobi Waterproof Bootie

Don't let the rain cramp your style — these sophisticated leather booties are completely waterproof! 

$180$120
Steve Madden Lalo Lug Sole Tall Boot
Steve Madden Lalo Lug Sole Tall Boot
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Lalo Lug Sole Tall Boot

Feel strong and sexy come autumn in these lug-sole platform boots from Steve Madden, available in bone and black.

$140$95
Paige Farah Square Toe Bootie
Paige Farah Square Toe Bootie
Nordstrom
Paige Farah Square Toe Bootie

You can never go wrong with a simple leather bootie. These 3-inch leather kicks from Paige come in a gorgeous cognac brown, as well as black patent.

$428$300
Dirty Laundry Upwind Western Boot
Dirty Laundry Upwind Western Boot
Nordstrom
Dirty Laundry Upwind Western Boot

Whether paired with a miniskirt or simple jeans, cowboy boots are an easy way to add to any outfit. This pair from Dirty Laundry features a two-inch heel, and comes in camel, brown and white.

$100$67

Flats and Loafer Deals

Karl Lagerfeld Avah Studded Loafer
Karl Lagerfeld Avah Studded Loafer
Nordstrom
Karl Lagerfeld Avah Studded Loafer

Step your loafer game up with these studded Karl Lagerfeld loafers.

$159$105
Zodiac Hill Pointy Toe Flat
Zodiac Hill Pointy Toe Flat
Nordstrom
Zodiac Hill Pointy Toe Flat

If you're looking for a work shoe you'll want to wear after hours, try these pointed-toe leather flats that come in this gorgeous cognac color, plus black, navy, olive, espresso, red, and sand. 

$80$55
Naturalizer Dylan Lug Loafer
Naturalizer Dylan Lug Loafer
Nordstrom
Naturalizer Dylan Lug Loafer

It's never too early to get your fall wardrobe together — these lug-sole leather loafers are channeling some serious schoolgirl vibes in a sexy, refreshing way. 

$130$90
Kurt Geiger London Holly Eagle Studded Mule
Kurt Geiger London Holly Eagle Studded Mule
Nordstrom
Kurt Geiger London Holly Eagle Studded Mule

Level up a boring outfit with these unique houndstooth mules, complete with a unique eagle embellishment.

$175$115

