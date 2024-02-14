With Presidents' Day right around the corner, sale season has returned! Nordstrom may be known for its annual Anniversary and Half-Yearly sales, but the retailer is currently having a huge Winter Sale with discounts on nearly 40,000 items. Now through Thursday, February 15, Nordstrom is taking up to 50% off top brands like SKIMS, Free People, Alo Yoga, Vuori and so many more.

Shop the Nordstrom Winter Sale

Whether you need a new designer handbag for spring, running shoes, or home decor to freshen up your space, the Nordstrom Winter Sale is one of the retailer's biggest sales of the year and it does not disappoint. You don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to save on best-selling shoes like UGG Tasman slippers, On Cloud sneakers and Tory Burch Miller Cloud sandals.

We're in the final stretch of the sale and the incredible designer deals are always among the first to go. No matter what you have in store for Valentine's Day today, now's the time to save big on the best fashion and home finds from the Nordstrom Winter Sale. From the Nuna Rava convertible car seat to The North Face puffer jackets, shop all the best Nordstrom sale finds below.

Best UGG Deals at Nordstrom's Winter Sale

Best SKIMS Deals at Nordstrom's Winter Sale

