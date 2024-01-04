Before its Anniversary Sale kicks off this summer, Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale is here with major markdowns on best-selling brands. Amongst the thousands of post-holiday deals are discounts on Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, which has been a mainstay in our wardrobes year round.

Shop the SKIMS Deals at Nordstrom

From shapewear and loungewear to slip dresses and bodysuits, you can save up to 50% on SKIMS favorites now through Monday, January 8. Available in an inclusive size range, all SKIMS styles are made from well-fitting materials that create a flattering silhouette. If you're looking to round out your holiday shopping with a soft new slip dress or t-shirts to take on your winter getaway, this is the time to act.

SKIMS rarely offers markdowns beyond its Bi-Annual and Black Friday sales, so we recommend taking advantage of these New Year savings at Nordstrom while you still can. Even the viral SKIMS slipdress that's always selling out is on sale for half the price right now.

Ahead, we've rounded up the best SKIMS deals to shop from Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale.

