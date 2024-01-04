Nordstrom is serving up the savings on Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMs during their Half Yearly sale.
Before its Anniversary Sale kicks off this summer, Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale is here with major markdowns on best-selling brands. Amongst the thousands of post-holiday deals are discounts on Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, which has been a mainstay in our wardrobes year round.
Shop the SKIMS Deals at Nordstrom
From shapewear and loungewear to slip dresses and bodysuits, you can save up to 50% on SKIMS favorites now through Monday, January 8. Available in an inclusive size range, all SKIMS styles are made from well-fitting materials that create a flattering silhouette. If you're looking to round out your holiday shopping with a soft new slip dress or t-shirts to take on your winter getaway, this is the time to act.
SKIMS rarely offers markdowns beyond its Bi-Annual and Black Friday sales, so we recommend taking advantage of these New Year savings at Nordstrom while you still can. Even the viral SKIMS slipdress that's always selling out is on sale for half the price right now.
Ahead, we've rounded up the best SKIMS deals to shop from Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slipdress
This body-shaping slip dress from SKIMS is the perfect dress for lounging.
SKIMS Disco Pants
Stretchy and shimmery, these high-waisted black pants will become your go-to for holiday parties.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Assorted 2-Pack Triangle Bralettes
These comfy bras are breathable and quick drying.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit
Select colors of the sleeveless and shaping bodysuit are currently discounted.
SKIMS Everyday Sculpt High-Waisted Briefs
These high-waisted briefs come with mid-compression and tummy control. They also have silicone grips so the top won't roll down.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Crop T-Shirt
As cozy as your favorite tee, this cropped shirt is made from breathable, quick-dry fabric.
SKIMS Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit
Highlight your natural body shape with this vibrant high-neck bodysuit that cinches and lifts.
SKIMS Utility Sport Loose Shorts
Lounge around in these breezy shorts or take them out on the town (weather permitting).
SKIMS New Vintage Crop Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Ideal for casual outfits, this vintage-washed long-sleeved tee hugs the body to show off curves.
SKIMS Notch Collar Cotton Sleep Shirtdress
Comfortable, while still totally stylish, this short pajama shirtdress is made from 100% cotton.
