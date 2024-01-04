Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling SKIMS Styles During the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale

SKIMS
SKIMS
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 2:00 PM PST, January 4, 2024

Nordstrom is serving up the savings on Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMs during their Half Yearly sale.

Before its Anniversary Sale kicks off this summer, Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale is here with major markdowns on best-selling brands. Amongst the thousands of post-holiday deals are discounts on Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, which has been a mainstay in our wardrobes year round.

Shop the SKIMS Deals at Nordstrom

From shapewear and loungewear to slip dresses and bodysuits, you can save up to 50% on SKIMS favorites now through Monday, January 8. Available in an inclusive size range, all SKIMS styles are made from well-fitting materials that create a flattering silhouette. If you're looking to round out your holiday shopping with a soft new slip dress or t-shirts to take on your winter getaway, this is the time to act.

SKIMS rarely offers markdowns beyond its Bi-Annual and Black Friday sales, so we recommend taking advantage of these New Year savings at Nordstrom while you still can. Even the viral SKIMS slipdress that's always selling out is on sale for half the price right now.

Ahead, we've rounded up the best SKIMS deals to shop from Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale.

SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slipdress

SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slipdress
Nordstrom

SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slipdress

This body-shaping slip dress from SKIMS is the perfect dress for lounging.

$78 $39

Shop Now

SKIMS Disco Pants

SKIMS Disco Pants
Nordstrom

SKIMS Disco Pants

Stretchy and shimmery, these high-waisted black pants will become your go-to for holiday parties. 

$98 $49

Shop Now

SKIMS Fits Everybody Assorted 2-Pack Triangle Bralettes

SKIMS Fits Everybody Assorted 2-Pack Triangle Bralettes
Nordstrom

SKIMS Fits Everybody Assorted 2-Pack Triangle Bralettes

These comfy bras are breathable and quick drying.

$60 $30

Shop Now

SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit

SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit
Nordstrom

SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit

Select colors of the sleeveless and shaping bodysuit are currently discounted.

$58 $29

Shop Now

SKIMS Everyday Sculpt High-Waisted Briefs

SKIMS Everyday Sculpt High-Waisted Briefs
Nordstrom

SKIMS Everyday Sculpt High-Waisted Briefs

These high-waisted briefs come with mid-compression and tummy control. They also have silicone grips so the top won't roll down. 

$36 $18

Shop Now

SKIMS Fits Everybody Crop T-Shirt

SKIMS Fits Everybody Crop T-Shirt
Nordstrom

SKIMS Fits Everybody Crop T-Shirt

As cozy as your favorite tee, this cropped shirt is made from breathable, quick-dry fabric. 

$42 $21

Shop Now

SKIMS Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit

SKIMS Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit
Nordstrom

SKIMS Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit

Highlight your natural body shape with this vibrant high-neck bodysuit that cinches and lifts.

$58 $29

Shop Now

SKIMS Utility Sport Loose Shorts

SKIMS Utility Sport Loose Shorts
Nordstrom

SKIMS Utility Sport Loose Shorts

Lounge around in these breezy shorts or take them out on the town (weather permitting).

$58 $29

Shop Now

SKIMS New Vintage Crop Long Sleeve T-Shirt

SKIMS New Vintage Crop Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Nordstrom

SKIMS New Vintage Crop Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Ideal for casual outfits, this vintage-washed long-sleeved tee hugs the body to show off curves.

$54 $28

Shop Now

SKIMS Notch Collar Cotton Sleep Shirtdress

SKIMS Notch Collar Cotton Sleep Shirtdress
Nordstrom

SKIMS Notch Collar Cotton Sleep Shirtdress

Comfortable, while still totally stylish, this short pajama shirtdress is made from 100% cotton.

$58 $36

Shop Now

