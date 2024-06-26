This summer's hottest trend is showing Team USA pride. Shop SKIMS's limited-edition swimwear, loungewear, intimates and more.
Kim Kardashian has done it again: decked out US Olympians in her SKIMS brand — and this collab is one you'll wear with pride.
SKIMS is at the forefront of trends, enlisting A-list celebrities like Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, most recently in a campaign. Previously featured stars include Sabrina Carpenter, Usher, and Lana Del Rey, to name a few. SKIMS has also had sports-inspired collections, including those with the WNBA, NBA and past Olympic teams.
The new drop is in support of Team USA participating in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris 2024. Olympian athletes like Sunisa Lee, Gabby Thomas, Nick Mayhugh, Jessica Long, Caeleb Dressel and more model the launch. If you're as excited as we are to root for Team USA this summer, this line of men's and women's bathing suits, loungewear, intimates and sleepwear may be for you.
If you want to show your Team USA spirit while wearing some of the comfiest butter-soft cotton-stretch fabrics — scroll on to shop. Of course, the collection is available in red, white, and blue and includes sizes XXS to 4X.
SKIMS collections sell out quickly, so shop soon.
Cotton Jersey Olympic T-Shirt
A classic Team USA T-shirt in SKIMS' viral cotton jersey is guaranteed to sell out quickly.
Cotton Rib Olympic T-Shirt Mini Dress
This one-and-done T-shirt dress can be worn as a beach cover-up or any way you want to rock it this summer.
Cotton Jersey Olympic High Neck Bodysuit
This bodysuit is made with soft, stretchy cotton and has the official Team USA graphic supporting the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.
Signature Swim Dipped Tie Bottom
Medal-wining track star Gabby Thomas models this spirited bikini. Side ties help the cheeky bottoms adjust to your preferred fit.
Signature Swim Olympic Triangle Top
An itty-bitty bikini in red, white or blue (or mix and match colors with the bottoms) shows your Team USA pride pool or oceanside.
Fits Everybody Olympic Boy Short
The best-selling Fits Everybody underwear gets a spirited upgrade in the Team USA collection.
Cotton Poplin Sleep Men's Olympic Boxer
Nick Mayhugh sports the men's boxers.
Mens Swim Paralympic Trunk
Some pieces, like these swim trucks featuring the Paralympic logo, also come in athletic grey colors. They have a classic fit and breathable mesh lining for comfort.
Cotton Rib Paralympic Tank
We can hear the "USA! USA!" cheers now. Go team!
Terry Olympic Unisex Robe
A soft, plush, 100% cotton robe emblazoned with Team USA spirit is lovely to throw on after a shower or a dip.
