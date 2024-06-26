Kim Kardashian has done it again: decked out US Olympians in her SKIMS brand — and this collab is one you'll wear with pride.

SKIMS is at the forefront of trends, enlisting A-list celebrities like Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, most recently in a campaign. Previously featured stars include Sabrina Carpenter, Usher, and Lana Del Rey, to name a few. SKIMS has also had sports-inspired collections, including those with the WNBA, NBA and past Olympic teams.

Shop SKIMS for Team USA

The new drop is in support of Team USA participating in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris 2024. Olympian athletes like Sunisa Lee, Gabby Thomas, Nick Mayhugh, Jessica Long, Caeleb Dressel and more model the launch. If you're as excited as we are to root for Team USA this summer, this line of men's and women's bathing suits, loungewear, intimates and sleepwear may be for you.

If you want to show your Team USA spirit while wearing some of the comfiest butter-soft cotton-stretch fabrics — scroll on to shop. Of course, the collection is available in red, white, and blue and includes sizes XXS to 4X.

SKIMS collections sell out quickly, so shop soon.

Mens Swim Paralympic Trunk SKIMS Mens Swim Paralympic Trunk Some pieces, like these swim trucks featuring the Paralympic logo, also come in athletic grey colors. They have a classic fit and breathable mesh lining for comfort. $76 Shop Now

