The road to the Paris Olympics continues this week with track and field's biggest names competing at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. Competitors are fighting for a spot on Team USA’s roster in running, hurdling, jumping, throwing and race walking events. The meet runs through Saturday, June 30 and is already filled with exciting storylines.

The U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials features 900 athletes looking to represent the United States on the world's biggest stage. Sha'Carri Richardson won the 100 meters on Saturday with a time of 10.71 seconds — the fastest women’s 100 time in the world this year. On Sunday, six-time world champion Noah Lyles matched his personal-best time of 9.83 to win gold in the 100 meters and clinch an Olympic berth.

Another big night is on its way at the 2024 US Olympic Track & Field Trials. Here’s how to watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials tonight, including the full week's schedule and best livestream options.

How to Watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials Without Cable

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials will air on NBC. USA Network will air same-day delayed coverage. The best way to stream the trials is Peacock.

Peacock subscriptions start at just $5.99 a month. If you have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus plan, you can stream the entire 2024 Summer Olympics.

You can also catch every moment of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials with a live TV streaming service like FuboTV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV. These services also include USA, which is where some of the track & field coverage will be broadcast.

When are the Olympic Trials for Track & Field?

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials began Friday, June 21 and will run through Saturday, June 30.

How to watch Sha'Carri Richardson at the 2024 Olympic Team Trials

Sha'Carri Richardson has qualified for her first Olympic games after winning the 100-meter final on Saturday at the Olympic trials. She will now be competing in the women's 200-meter race starting on Thursday, June 27. Find the full schedule below.

Women's 100m

Friday, June 21 at 5:53 p.m. ET - Round 1

Saturday, June 22 at 6:00 p.m. ET - Semi-finals

Saturday, June 22 at 7:50 p.m. ET - Final

Women's 200m

Thursday, June 27 at 5:51 p.m. ET - Round 1

Friday, June 28 at 7:06 p.m. ET - Semi-finals

Saturday, June 29 at 5:27 p.m. ET - Final

2024 U.S. Olympics Track & Field Trials Streaming Schedule

Below, find the full competition's streaming schedule to see who will earn their spot at the 2024 Summer Olympics. All times Eastern.

Monday, June 24, Track & Field: Day 4

8:45 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. (NBC)

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. (Peacock)

8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. (Peacock)

Wednesday, June 27, Track & Field: Day 7

8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. (NBC)

7:15 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. (Peacock)

9:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. (USA)

Thursday, June 28, Track & Field: Day 8

10:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. (NBC)

7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. (Peacock)

8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. (USA)

Friday, June 29, Track & Field: Day 9

8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. (NBC)

10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (Peacock)

7:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, June 30, Track & Field: Day 10

7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (NBC)

5:50 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (Peacock)

When are the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Olympics will begin on Friday, July 26, 2024 and run through Sunday, August 11, 2024.

How to Watch the 2024 Olympics

NBCUniversal will be the home of the 2024 Olympics, the Opening Ceremony and nearly every event streaming live on NBC's streaming service, Peacock along with daily highlights in the evening. Select events will air on USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.

Check out our full guide for how to watch the 2024 Olympics ahead of the summer games.

