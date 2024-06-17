The road to the Paris Olympics continues this week with the best divers in the country competing in the prestigious 2024 U.S. Olympics Diving Trials. This event — taking place in Knoxville, TN — is filled with impressive talent and is a pivotal point for those looking to keep their Olympic dreams alive.

The U.S. Olympic Trials is the final event for U.S. divers on their quest to make it to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. Team USA took 14 divers to the Tokyo 2020 games, and this year 138 divers are currently qualified for the U.S. diving trials.

The U.S. Olympic Diving Team will compete in seven of the eight diving competitions, as the U.S. did not earn their spot in the men's synchro platform. That means the trials will consist of men's 3m springboard, men's 10m platform, men's synchro springboard, men's synchro platform, women's 3m springboard, women's 10m platform, women's synchro springboard and women's synchro platform.

One diver to keep an eye on is Andrew Capobianco who earned a silver medal in Tokyo. Will he go for the gold in Paris? Another close competition will be Krysta Palmer and Alison Gibson facing off with Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook to represent Team U.S.A as synchronized teams.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials, including the full schedule and best livestream options.

When are the 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials?

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials are scheduled to take place from Monday, June 17 to Sunday, June 23, 2024.

How to watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials without cable:

The U.S. Olympic Diving Trial Finals will air on NBC most evenings with occasional coverage on the USA Network. Nearly every event, except for the Women's Synchro Platform Final on Thursday, June 20, will be available to stream on Peacock.

Peacock subscriptions start at just $5.99 a month. In addition to the diving trials, Peacock gives you access to other live sporting events, plus news, exclusive shows, hit movies and more. If you have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus plan, you can stream the entire 2024 Summer Olympics.

If you want to catch every moment of the U.S. Olympic Diving Trials, you'll need Peacock and a live streaming service that offers NBC in its lineup. This includes FuboTV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV — as a bonus these also include USA, which is where some of the diving coverage will be broadcast.

Watch NBC on FuboTV FuboTV Watch NBC on FuboTV FuboTV's Pro Plan gives users access to 182 channels, including NBC and USA. New customers are eligible for a free seven-day trial to test out the service before purchasing a plan. Plans starting at $80/month Free 7-day trial Watch on FuboTV

2024 U.S. Olympics Diving Trials Streaming Schedule

Below, find the full competition's streaming schedule to see who will earn their spot at the 2024 Summer Olympics. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

Monday, June 17

12:15 p.m. Women's Synchro Springboard Prelim on Peacock

9:15 p.m. Women's Synchro Springboard Final on NBC and Peacock

Tuesday, June 18

11:00 a.m. Women's Synchro Platform Prelim on Peacock

12:10 p.m. Men's Synchro Springboard Prelim on Peacock

7:15 p.m. Women's Synchro Platform Final on USA and Peacock

9:30 p.m. Men's Synchro Springboard Final on NBC and Peacock

Thursday, June 20

10:00 a.m. Women's Springboard Prelim on Peacock

12:30 p.m. Men's Platform Prelim on Peacock

5:00 p.m. Women's Springboard Semifinal on Peacock

7:00 p.m. Men's Platform Semifinal on Peacock

9:15 p.m. Women's Synchro Platform Final on NBC

Friday, June 21

10:00 a.m. Men's Springboard Prelim on Peacock

1:15 p.m. Women's Platform Prelim on Peacock

5:00 p.m. Men's Springboard Semifinal on Peacock

7:20 p.m. Women's Platform Semifinal on Peacock

Saturday, June 22

1:00 p.m. Men's Platform Final on NBC and Peacock

7:00 p.m. Women's Springboard Final on NBC and Peacock

Sunday, June 23

2:00 p.m. Men's Springboard Final on NBC and Peacock

7:00 p.m. Women's Platform Final on NBC and Peacock

