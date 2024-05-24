Snoop Dogg considers being tapped to be a special correspondent for NBC's coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris one of his life's greatest accomplishments.

The "Gin and Juice" rapper expressed to ET's Kevin Frazier just how thankful he is for the opportunity to join NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico for the network's primetime coverage. Snoop's been tasked with providing his unique take on what's happening in and around the Olympics in The City of Light.

And what he appreciates the most is that NBCUniversal's allowing him to be authentically him.

"I'm going to do me, and what I love about the NBCUniversal team is that they really want for Snoop Dogg to bring what he brings; Stay within the realm of professionalism but to bring Snoop Dogg to the Olympics and I love that," Snoop tells ET. "I'm going to do my best to make sure that I look the part and play the part."

Snoop's unique sports commentary has gone viral on numerous occasions -- like in 2021 when he provided equestrian commentary during the 2020 Olympics -- held in 2021 in Tokyo -- in which he dubbed the horse Mopsie (aka Rave Horse) as "gangsta" for his ability to "Crip walk."

Of course, Snoop's been blessing the world with his unique commentary. No one will ever forget giving David Attenborough a run for his money in his "Plizzanet Earth with Snoop Dogg" segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live. More recently, Snoop provided commentary for the exhibition bout between former NBA star Nate Robinson and Logan Paul.

"It was a wake-up call to see that I can actually handle a real big event," said Snoop of his commentary ability during that boxing match.

But there will be challenges ahead for Snoop, like the various names he'll have to learn how to pronounce. But he's got a backup plan.

"Look, I'm going to let Mike Tirico handle that," he quipped. "That ain't my section. They want me to be Snoop Dogg. [But] man, if they want the names messed up, I'll do the honors."

Snoop Dogg and Mike Tirico will team up to provide coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. - Getty

Snoop says he grew up watching the Olympics, and that all eyes on the global event makes it so special.

"I think what makes the Olympics special is that the whole world is watching that one time and it's a peace gathering," he said. "Even though everybody's competing, it's all about love, the athletes nationally respect each other. The countries, for one time, are all on the same page. There's no politics involved. It's all about competition, sports, camaraderie, legacy, love, and just the history of the Olympics. So, to actually be there ... [is] probably [one of] the greatest things that [has] ever happened to me."

So, what's on Snoop's Olympics bucket list? Getting in the pool with none other than the legend Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time with a whopping 28 medals (23 golds).

"I kind of want to get into pool. I want to see what my 50[-yard freestyle] looks like," Snoop shares. "I'm about to holler at Michael Phelps. Phelps, Aquaman, you think you can give me a lesson?"

What say you, Phelps?

