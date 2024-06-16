Tony Awards 2024: The Complete Winners List - Live Updates!

As 'Hell's Kitchen' and 'Stereophonic' led the 2024 Tony Award nominees with 13 nods apiece, who ended up going home a winner?
Broadway's biggest night is here -- and there are new Tony winners in town.
The brightest stars in theater took their seats inside the David H. Koch Theater in New York City on Sunday for the 77th Tony Awards. Hosted by fellow Tony nominee Ariana DeBose for the third year in a row, the ceremony gathered performers from the biggest hit shows of the year, including The Outsiders, co-produced by Angelina Jolie, and musical revival Merrily We Roll Along.
Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen and Stereophonic topped the list for the most nominations this year with 13 apiece.
Some of the biggest names in Hollywood were also recognized by the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League with nominations, including Rachel McAdams, Succession's Jeremy Strong, The Good Place's William Jackson Harper, Jessica Lange, and Daniel Radcliffe.
But who ended up taking home a coveted statue this year? Drumroll please! Keep reading for the full list of winners below -- and be sure to revisit as this list is updated in real time.
Best Musical
- Hell's Kitchen
- Illinoise
- The Outsiders
- Suffs
- Water For Elephants
Best Play
- Jaja's African Hair Braiding
- Mary Jane
- Mother Play
- Prayer For The French Republic
- Stereophonic
Best Revival of a Musical
- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Gutenberg! The Musical
- Merrily We Roll Along
- The Who's Tommy
Best Revival of a Play
- Appropriate
- An Enemy of the People
- Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
- William Jackson Harper - Uncle Vanya
- Leslie Odom Jr. - Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch
- Liev Schreiber - Doubt A Parable
- Jeremy Strong - An Enemy Of The People
- Michael Struhlbarg - Patriots
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
- Will Brill - Stereophonic
- Eli Gelb - Stereophonic
- Jim Parsons - Mother Play
- Tom Pecinka - Stereophonic
- Corey Stoll - Appropriate
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
- Brody Grant - The Outsiders
- Jonathan Groff - Merrily We Roll Along
- Dorian Harewood - The Notebook
- Brian D'arcy James - Days Of Wine And Roses
- Eddie Redmayne - Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
- Roger Bart - Back to the Future: The Musical
- Joshua Boone - The Outsiders
- Brandon Victor Dixon - Hell's Kitchen
- Sky Lakota-Lynch - The Outsiders
- Daniel Radcliffe - Merrily We Roll Along
- Steven Skybell - Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
- Betsy Aidem - Prayer For The French Republic
- Jessica Lange - Mother Play
- Rachel McAdams - Mary Jane
- Sarah Paulson - Appropriate
- Amy Ryan - Doubt A Parable
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
- Quincy Tyler Bernstine - Doubt: A Parable
- Julia Canfield - Stereophonic
- Celia Keenan-Bolger - Mother Play
- Sarah Pidgeon - Stereophonic
- Kara Young - Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
- Eden Espinosa - Lempicka
- Maleah Joi Moon - Hell's Kitchen
- Kelly O'Hara - Days Of Wine And Roses
- Maryann Plunkett - The Notebook
- Gayle Rankin - Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
- Shoshana Bean - Hell's Kitchen
- Amber Iman - Lempicka
- NIkki M. James - Suffs
- Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer - Monty Python's Spamalot
- Kecia Lewis - Hell's Kitchen
- Lindsay Menendez - Merrily We Roll Along
- Bebe Neuwirth - Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Direction of a Musical
- Maria Friedman - Merrily We Roll Along
- Michael Greif - Hell's Kitchen
- Leigh Silverman - Suffs
- Jessica Stone - Water for Elephants
- Danya Taymore - The Outsiders
Best Book of a Musical
- Kristoffer Diaz - Hell's Kitchen
- Bekah Brunstetter - The Notebook
- Adam Rapp and Justin Levine - The Outsiders
- Shina Taub - Suffs -- **WINNER!
- Rick Elice- Water for Elephants
Best Original Score
- Adam Guettel: Music and Lyrics - Days of Wine and Roses
- David Byrne and Fatboy Slim: Music; David Byrne: Lyrics - Here Lies Love
- Will Butler: Music and Lyrics - Stereophonic
- Shaina Taub: Music and Lyrics - Suffs
- Jamestown Revivial (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine: Music and Lyrics - The Outsiders
Best Orchestrations
- Timo Andres - Illinoise
- Will Butler and Justin Craig - Stereophonic
- Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) - The Outsiders
- Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone - Hell's Kitchen
- Jonathan Tunick - Merrily We Roll Along -- **WINNER!
Best Choreography
- Camille A. Brown - Hell's Kitchen
- Annie-B Parson - Here Lies Love
- Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman - The Outsiders
- Justin Peck - Illinoise
- Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll - Water for Elephants
Best Scenic Design in a Musical
- AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian - The Outsiders
- Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini - Hell's Kitchen
- Takeshi Kata - Water for Elephants
- David Korins - Here Lies Love
- Riccardo Hernandez and Peter Nigrini - Lempicka
- Tim Hatley and Finn Ross - Back to the Future: The Musical
- Tom Scutt - Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club -- **WINNER!
Best Costume Design in a Musical
- Dede Ayite - Hell's Kitchen
- Linda Cho - The Great Gatsby -- **WINNER!
- David Israel Reynoso - Water for Elephants
- Tom Scutt - Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Paul Tazewell - Suffs
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
- Brandon Stirling Baker - Illinoise
- Isabella Byrd - Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Natasha Katz - Hell's Kitchen
- Bradley King and David Bengali - Water for Elephants
- Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim - The Outsiders
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- M.L. Dogg - Here Lies Love
- Kai Harada - Merrily We Roll Along
- Nick Lidster - Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Gareth Owen - Hell's Kitchen
- Cody Spencer - The Outsiders
Best Direction of a Play
- Daniel Aukin - Stereophonic
- Anne Kauffman - Mary Jane
- Kenny Leon - Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch
- Lila Neugebauer - Appropriate
- Whitney White - Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Best Scenic Design in a Play
- dots - Appropriate
- dots - An Enemy of the People
- Derek McLane - Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch
- David Zinn - Jaja's African Air Braiding
- David Zinn - Stereophonic -- **WINNER!
Best Costume Design in a Play
- Dede Ayite - Appropriate
- Dede Ayite - Jaja's African Hair Braiding -- **WINNER!
- Enver Chakartash - Stereophonic
- Emilio Sosa - Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch
- David Zinn - An Enemy of the People
Best Lighting Design in a Play
- Isabella Byrd - An Enemy of the People
- Amith Chandrashaker - Prayer for the French Republic
- Jiyoun Chang - Stereophonic
- Jane Cox - Appropriate
- Natasha Katz - Grey House
Best Sound Design of a Play
- Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella - Jaja's African Hair Braiding
- Leah Gelpe - Mary Jane
- Tom Gibbons - Grey House
- Bray Poor and Will Pickens - Appropriate
- Ryan Rumery - Stereophonic
The 2024 Tony Awards, which will be hosted by Ariana DeBose, is airing live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, June 16, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.
