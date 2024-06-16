Tony Awards 2024: The Complete Winners List - Live Updates!

Broadway's biggest night is here -- and there are new Tony winners in town.

The brightest stars in theater took their seats inside the David H. Koch Theater in New York City on Sunday for the 77th Tony Awards. Hosted by fellow Tony nominee Ariana DeBose for the third year in a row, the ceremony gathered performers from the biggest hit shows of the year, including The Outsiders, co-produced by Angelina Jolie, and musical revival Merrily We Roll Along.

Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen and Stereophonic topped the list for the most nominations this year with 13 apiece.

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood were also recognized by the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League with nominations, including Rachel McAdams, Succession's Jeremy Strong, The Good Place's William Jackson Harper, Jessica Lange, and Daniel Radcliffe.

But who ended up taking home a coveted statue this year? Drumroll please! Keep reading for the full list of winners below -- and be sure to revisit as this list is updated in real time.

Best Musical

Hell's Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water For Elephants

Best Play

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer For The French Republic

Stereophonic

Best Revival of a Musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gutenberg! The Musical

Merrily We Roll Along

The Who's Tommy

Best Revival of a Play

Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

William Jackson Harper - Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom Jr. - Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch

Liev Schreiber - Doubt A Parable

Jeremy Strong - An Enemy Of The People

Michael Struhlbarg - Patriots

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Will Brill - Stereophonic

Eli Gelb - Stereophonic

Jim Parsons - Mother Play

Tom Pecinka - Stereophonic

Corey Stoll - Appropriate

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Brody Grant - The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff - Merrily We Roll Along

Dorian Harewood - The Notebook

Brian D'arcy James - Days Of Wine And Roses

Eddie Redmayne - Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club

Eddie Redmayne poses for photos on the opening night of Cabaret. - Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Roger Bart - Back to the Future: The Musical

Joshua Boone - The Outsiders

Brandon Victor Dixon - Hell's Kitchen

Sky Lakota-Lynch - The Outsiders

Daniel Radcliffe - Merrily We Roll Along

Steven Skybell - Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem - Prayer For The French Republic

Jessica Lange - Mother Play

Rachel McAdams - Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson - Appropriate

Amy Ryan - Doubt A Parable

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine - Doubt: A Parable

Julia Canfield - Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger - Mother Play

Sarah Pidgeon - Stereophonic

Kara Young - Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Eden Espinosa - Lempicka

Maleah Joi Moon - Hell's Kitchen

Kelly O'Hara - Days Of Wine And Roses

Maryann Plunkett - The Notebook

Gayle Rankin - Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Shoshana Bean - Hell's Kitchen

Amber Iman - Lempicka

NIkki M. James - Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer - Monty Python's Spamalot

Kecia Lewis - Hell's Kitchen

Lindsay Menendez - Merrily We Roll Along

Bebe Neuwirth - Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman - Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif - Hell's Kitchen

Leigh Silverman - Suffs

Jessica Stone - Water for Elephants

Danya Taymore - The Outsiders

Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsey Mendez on opening night of Merrily We Roll Along. - Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Best Book of a Musical

Kristoffer Diaz - Hell's Kitchen

Bekah Brunstetter - The Notebook

Adam Rapp and Justin Levine - The Outsiders

Shina Taub - Suffs -- **WINNER!

Rick Elice- Water for Elephants

Best Original Score

Adam Guettel: Music and Lyrics - Days of Wine and Roses

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim: Music; David Byrne: Lyrics - Here Lies Love

Will Butler: Music and Lyrics - Stereophonic

Shaina Taub: Music and Lyrics - Suffs

Jamestown Revivial (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine: Music and Lyrics - The Outsiders

Best Orchestrations

Timo Andres - Illinoise

Will Butler and Justin Craig - Stereophonic

Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) - The Outsiders

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone - Hell's Kitchen

Jonathan Tunick - Merrily We Roll Along -- **WINNER!

Alicia Keys and Maleah Joi Moon pose together on the opening night of Hell's Kitchen. - Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown - Hell's Kitchen

Annie-B Parson - Here Lies Love

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman - The Outsiders

Justin Peck - Illinoise

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll - Water for Elephants

Best Scenic Design in a Musical

AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian - The Outsiders

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini - Hell's Kitchen

Takeshi Kata - Water for Elephants

David Korins - Here Lies Love

Riccardo Hernandez and Peter Nigrini - Lempicka

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross - Back to the Future: The Musical

Tom Scutt - Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club -- **WINNER!

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Dede Ayite - Hell's Kitchen

Linda Cho - The Great Gatsby -- **WINNER!

David Israel Reynoso - Water for Elephants

Tom Scutt - Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Paul Tazewell - Suffs

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Brandon Stirling Baker - Illinoise

Isabella Byrd - Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Natasha Katz - Hell's Kitchen

Bradley King and David Bengali - Water for Elephants

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim - The Outsiders

Best Sound Design of a Musical

M.L. Dogg - Here Lies Love

Kai Harada - Merrily We Roll Along

Nick Lidster - Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gareth Owen - Hell's Kitchen

Cody Spencer - The Outsiders

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin - Stereophonic

Anne Kauffman - Mary Jane

Kenny Leon - Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch

Lila Neugebauer - Appropriate

Whitney White - Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Best Scenic Design in a Play

dots - Appropriate

dots - An Enemy of the People

Derek McLane - Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch

David Zinn - Jaja's African Air Braiding

David Zinn - Stereophonic -- **WINNER!

Best Costume Design in a Play

Dede Ayite - Appropriate

Dede Ayite - Jaja's African Hair Braiding -- **WINNER!

Enver Chakartash - Stereophonic

Emilio Sosa - Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch

David Zinn - An Enemy of the People

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Isabella Byrd - An Enemy of the People

Amith Chandrashaker - Prayer for the French Republic

Jiyoun Chang - Stereophonic

Jane Cox - Appropriate

Natasha Katz - Grey House

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella - Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Leah Gelpe - Mary Jane

Tom Gibbons - Grey House

Bray Poor and Will Pickens - Appropriate

Ryan Rumery - Stereophonic

The 2024 Tony Awards, which will be hosted by Ariana DeBose, is airing live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, June 16, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

