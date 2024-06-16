Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt are celebrating after winning their first Tony Awards!

On Sunday, the 49-year-old Eternals actress and her youngest daughter, 15, took the stage alongside the cast and crew of The Outsiders after the production was announced as the winner for the final category of the night -- Best Musical.

The mother-daughter duo each earned trophies as producer and producer's assistant on the Broadway show.

Angelina, wearing a gorgeous draped teal gown, stood proudly alongside her daughter as producer Matthew Rego spoke for the group and accepted the award on behalf of the entire team.

Vivienne -- who recently opted to drop the last name of her father, Brad Pitt, in the show's playbill -- wore a teal suit that color matched with her mom.

Vivienne Jolie, Angelina Jolie and cast and crew accept the Best Musical award for 'The Outsiders' onstage during The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. - Theo Wargo/Getty Images

While the actress and her protege did not take the microphone as their musical won, Angelina did hit the stage to present a live performance from The Outsiders company, who performed the musical number "Tulsa '67." She was among a list of fellow A-Listers like Nick Jonas, Jeffrey Wright, Jennifer Hudson and more to present on the night of theater's biggest honor.

The Outsiders -- a staged musical adaptation of the film and the 1967 novel by S. E. Hinton -- received 12 nominations in total, making it the second most-nominated show, behind Hell's Kitchen and Stereophonic in a tie for first with 13 nods each.

"Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of outsiders battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them," reads the play's description on the show's official site.

Anglina Jolie and daughter Vivienne walked the carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards in New York City on June 16. - Getty Images

Angelina was first announced last year to be participating in bringing the show to the Great White Way after she saw the production alongside Vivienne at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2023. The pair have remained hands on since and even attended the opening of the show back in March where they smiled together for pics with the cast.

In May, the duo supported the arts back in Los Angeles where they appeared at the opening night of Reefer Madness: The Musical, smiling for pictures alongside Kristen Bell, who starred in the film that the stage production is adapted from.

Brad, 60, and Angelina -- who went by the portmanteau "Brangelina" during their 12-year relationship -- share six children in total: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, Vivienne, and her twin brother, Knox, 15.

For more on the mother-daughter duo taking over the theater world, check out the links below.

The 2024 Tony Awards, which will be hosted by Ariana DeBose, is airing live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, June 16, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Check out the complete winners list here.

RELATED CONTENT: