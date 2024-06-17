Angelina Jolie appears to be rocking a new tattoo in a prominent place. The 49-year-old star showed off the fresh ink at the 2024 Tony Awards on Sunday.

Jolie hit the red carpet at the 77th annual event with her 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, displaying a delicate bird tattoo placed right in the middle of her chest. The piece was perfectly accentuated by the sweetheart neckline of her Atelier Versace gown, which featured draped velvet fabric in a stunning teal color.

The Eternals star is certainly no stranger to tattoos. Jolie has long had a number of them visible along her arms and back, but this marks the first to be featured on her décolleté area.

Angelina Jolie at the 77th Annual Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. - Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

It's not clear exactly when Jolie may have gotten the tattoo. She was last photographed on May 30 wearing a shirt that covered her chest as she and Vivienne attended the opening night performance of Reefer Madness: The Musical in Los Angeles, California.

Angelina Jolie, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt attend the opening night performance of "Reefer Madness: The Musical" at The Whitley on May 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Prior to that, the ink was not visible when she was photographed at the opening night of The Outsiders in New York City on April 11.

Angelina Jolie attends the opening night of "The Outsiders" at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on April 11, 2024 in New York City. - James Devaney/GC Images

On Sunday, the mother-daughter duo each earned trophies as producer and producer's assistant on the Broadway show, which took home the award for Best Musical. The Outsiders was nominated for 12 trophies at the Ariana DeBose-hosted ceremony.

While the actress and her protege did not take the microphone as their musical won, Angelina did hit the stage to present a live performance from The Outsiders company, who performed the musical number "Tulsa '67." She was among a list of fellow A-Listers like Nick Jonas, Jeffrey Wright, Jennifer Hudson and more to present on the night of theater's biggest honor.

Vivienne -- who recently opted to drop the last name of her father, Brad Pitt, in the show's playbill -- wore a teal suit that color matched with her mom.

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt at the Tony Awards. - Getty Images

Vivienne's decision to drop Pitt from her name for the show followed her older sister, Zahara's, similar stance. The teen introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" during a sorority ceremony event at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Shiloh, meanwhile, appears to be the first Jolie-Pitt child to take legal action regarding their name. A source previously told ET that Shiloh filed the papers asking to be known as Shiloh Jolie on her 18th birthday, which fell on May 27.

"Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, so Angie doesn't know and can't speak for it," a source told ET after the news broke.

As for how Brad, 60, feels about the situation, a source told ET, "Brad has always loved being a father and loves his children. This situation is upsetting to him, and he recognizes that things have been difficult for him and the whole family."

"Brad has made a tremendous effort to grow and learn from all of his experiences," the source added. "He would love to find a way to continue to do this, repair things with his kids, and for everyone to get to a better place."

Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the Inglourious Basterds Premiere held at the Palais Des Festivals during the 62nd International Cannes Film Festival on May 20th, 2009 in Cannes, France. - Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Brad, 60, and Angelina -- who went by the portmanteau "Brangelina" during their 12-year relationship -- share six children in total: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, Vivienne, and her twin brother, Knox, 15.

Meanwhile, Jolie recently opened up about how working together on The Outsiders served as a bonding experience with her youngest daughter.

"My daughter Viv loves theater. She appreciates all theater but she certainly knows what she feels close to and what she responds to. She went to see The Outsiders at La Jolla about five times and was telling me about it, and I had read the book, and I’d seen the film years ago," Angelina shared with Deadline, adding that when Vivienne came to her and asked her to see it, she saw it as an opportunity to get to know her own child better.

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt at the Tony Awards. - Getty Images

"As a mother, as a person, I was watching it, but I was really watching the effect it was having on my young daughter and what she was telling me about herself, and I was learning what about it was important to her and why it connected so deeply to her," the actress continued.

The Outsiders is a staged musical adaptation of the film and the 1967 novel by S. E. Hinton. The 1983 film of the same name helped to launch the careers of actors like Ralph Macchio, Rob Lowe, Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze, Tom Cruise, Emilio Estevez and more.

The 2024 Tony Awards, was hosted by Ariana DeBose, and aired live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, June 16, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Check out the complete winners list here.

Get the ET Newsletter By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: