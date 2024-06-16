The 77th Tony Awards were inspiring and emotional throughout -- but one moment of pride and friendship between Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe shined brighter than almost any other.

On Sunday, Radcliffe took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his performance as Charley Kringas in the revival of the iconic musical Merrily We Roll Along, marking his first-ever Tony win.

As Radcliffe delivered his acceptance speech, the cameras cut to Groff in the audience who could barely contain his emotions as he beamed with tears in his eyes while watching his friend and co-star bask in the glory.

"I'm just going to talk fast and try not to cry," Radcliffe said as he accepted the award on the stage at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

Jonathan Groff cries tears of joy as his co-star, Daniel Radcliffe, wins his first Tony at the 77th Tony Awards on June 16, 2024. - CBS

After thanking a number of key figures in the creation and revival of the musical, Radcliffe got emotional as he thanked his co-stars, Groff and Lindsay Mendez.

"This has been one of the best experiences of my life... thank you to our cast, everybody on that stage. It is an honor to be on stage with you, every single night, and I will miss it so, so much," Radcliffe shared.

"Speaking of missing things -- Jonathan, Lindsay, I will miss you so much," he continued. "I don't really have to act in this show. I just have to look at you and feel everything I want to feel. I will never have it this good again. Thank you."

The pair shared a sweet moment when Groff took home the award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical, and Radcliffe ran across the room to hug him as he approached the stage.

The revival of the famed Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical began running on Broadway in September 2023 and is set to end on July 7.

The production -- directed by Maria Friedman -- also earned the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

Radcliffe spoke with ET on the carpet ahead of the show on Sunday, and explained that he could not have been more excited (or nervous) to find out his fate -- as well as to perform alongside his co-stars, who delivered a number from the musical.

Daniel Radcliffe and partner Erin Darke at the 2024 Tony Awards. - ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

"It's very exciting, you know, I was very calm earlier and now I'm very not calm," he shared. "It's a big night....it's nerve-racking and exciting."

The 2024 Tony Awards, which will be hosted by Ariana DeBose, is airing live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, June 16, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Check out the complete winners list here.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: