Daniel Radcliffe is loving life as a dad. The 34-year-old actor appeared on Today With Hoda and Jenna to discuss the first six months of life with his and girlfriend Erin Darke's son.

"It's awesome. I think a lot of people said, like, 'Just get through the first six months, then after that it gets better,' but I've kind of really enjoyed the first six months," Radcliffe said, before noting of fatherhood, "I don't know what I imagined, honestly, but it's great. He's incredible and I'm just, like, in awe."

Back in March, a rep for the 34-year-old Harry Potter star confirmed to ET that Darke, a 39-year-old actress, was pregnant. The couple welcomed their child the next month.

In a July interview with ET, Radcliffe revealed that his first child was a baby boy.

"It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing -- it's a real privilege also to have this time with him," Radcliffe said . "I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely. We're having a great time."

Radcliffe additionally noted that his baby will factor into the roles he takes going forward.

"I really like spending time with him, and I think I'm gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year," he said. "... I think I'll probably work a little bit less for the next few years."

RELATED CONTENT: