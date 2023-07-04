Daniel Radcliffe doesn't see himself returning to the Harry Potter universe. ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 33-year-old actor nearly three months after Max announced that it's ordered a scripted series based off of J.K. Rowling's novels, and he revealed why he likely won't pop up in the show.

Radcliffe, of course, starred in titular role of the popular franchise, which released eight films between 2001 and 2011.

"I doubt very much that they will," he said of being asked to make an appearance in the show. "It seems to me that they are wanting to make a fresh series, which it feels like it'd be distracting to have old, haggard Harry also entering from stage left."

And while Radcliffe said he's "certainly not seeking" out a role in the reboot, he noted that he's "very supportive" of the series moving forward.

The decade-long series, which Rowling is executive producing, will be a faithful adaptation of the books and feature the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for. As for the new cast, which has yet to be announced, Radcliffe said, "I wish particularly, obviously, the kids nothing but the best."

"I'm not in the business of giving anyone advice. I mean, I have definitely been thinking about the idea that there's this set of kids out there right now who will get cast in a couple years and that is a very potentially life-changing thing," he said. "... I hope I get to meet them one day, I guess, and be like, 'Are you OK? How's it going?'"

Reflecting back on his own Harry Potter experience, Radcliffe noted he and co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint "had the best time" making the movies, something he hopes hold true for the new young actors.

"We had a lot of the same department heads, same crew for the whole 10 years, so there was actually a lot of continuity on our set. I hope that they're able to achieve that on the new series 'cause I really think that's one of the things that allowed it to be such a good time and such a safe place to grow up," he said. "The whole thing really felt like a big family. I encourage whoever's making it to try and make it feel like that again."

When it comes to Radcliffe's career, he's moved on from Harry Potter and is gearing up for the release of season 4 of his anthology series, Miracle Workers.

"The joy of it is [that] you get to come back and do something different each time and see what everyone else is doing that's new and wonderful and crazy," he said. "And so this season was very, very good for that, as everyone's doing I think very, very different stuff."

Miracle Workers: End Times premieres July 10 on TBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

Daniel Radcliffe's Abs in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Are Due to 'Workout Obsession' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Harry Potter' Is Being Turned Into a TV Series: All the Details

Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Sex of First Baby With Erin Darke (Exclusive)

Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About His 'Really Supportive' Parents

Related Gallery