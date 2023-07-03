Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Sex of First Baby With Erin Darke (Exclusive)

Daniel Radcliffe is a proud dad to ... a baby boy!

Radcliffe and his girlfriend, Erin Darke, welcomed the little one -- their first child together -- back in April but had yet to reveal the sex of their baby until now. While speaking to ET's Denny Directo ahead of the season 4 premiere of Radcliffe's TBS series, Miracle Workers, the Harry Potter alum gushed over life as a new dad.

"It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing -- it's a real privilege also to have this time with him," Radcliffe gushed. "I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely."

He added, "So, we're having a great time."

While their baby boy is only a few months old, Radcliffe said the newborn will be a factor in the projects he takes going forward.

"I think it certainly will. It hasn't really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him, and I think I'm gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year," Radcliffe shared. "So, I will definitely be I think a bit more selective -- not more selective, I've always been selective, but I think I'll probably work a little bit less for the next few years."

"I'll never be stopping. I don't think that's good for me either," he continued.

As for his current project, Miracle Workers, Radcliffe said the best part about participating in the anthology series is "awesome."

"It's one of the reasons I wanted to do the show to begin with," Radcliffe said. "It was always intended to be this anthology series where we once we had blazed by the source material in the first season, we just like jumped around and did different comedy stuff in different settings every year."

He continued of the comedy, which this season takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, "It's the joy of it, is [that] you get to come back and do something different each time, and see what everyone else is doing that's new and wonderful and crazy. And so this season was very, very good for that, as everyone's doing I think very, very different stuff."

Miracle Workers: End Times premieres July 10 on TBS.

