Daniel Radcliffe may not be returning for the Harry Potter reboot series at Max, but he has some words of wisdom for the next team.

Talking with ET's Rachel Smith from the 2024 Tony Awards on Sunday, the 34-year-old actor -- who attended as a nominee and later won his first Tony for his role in Merrily We Roll Along -- shared that while he isn't sure what he would tell the cast members headed to Hogwarts, he knows what he would tell producers whose words and actions will forever impact the kids cast in the major roles.

"I've got advice for everyone else," Radcliffe joked. "Just like, let them be kids still. I can't imagine what it would have been like to do that in the age of social media. We were kind of a little bit before that."

Radcliffe played Harry Potter in the eight films released by Warner Bros. between 2003 and 2011. He added that when the time comes that HBO announces the next generation of actors, he hopes he can talk to the team behind the project.

"I don't know. Hopefully, I will meet whoever that person is one day and I'll be face to face," Radcliffe told ET.

In July, ET chatted with the actor, who portrayed the titular character for nearly a decade in the aughts, and he shared that while he is happy to see the story live on, he does not see himself being a part of it in any way.

"I doubt very much that they will," he said of being asked to make an appearance in the show. "It seems to me that they are wanting to make a fresh series, which it feels like it'd be distracting to have old, haggard Harry also entering from stage left."

Radcliffe also said he's "certainly not seeking" out a role in the reboot, but said he is "very supportive" of the series moving forward.

Back in April 2023, HBO and Max officials first shared that some 12 years after the original film series -- which was based on the best-selling J.K. Rowling books -- came to an end, a television series also inspired by the books was in the works.

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content, said at the time. "Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."

Radcliffe is too focused on his Tony-nominated musical to think about something completely out of his control, of course. On Sunday, the actor won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical. He told ET earlier in the night that he could not have been more excited (or nervous) to find out his fate and perform alongside his co-stars, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff, both which went off without a hitch.

"It's very exciting, you know, I was very calm earlier and now I'm very not calm," he shared. "It's a big night....it's nerve-racking and exciting."

