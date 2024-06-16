Alicia Keys made the 2024 Tony Awards red carpet a family affair!

On Sunday, Keys, 43, attended the 77th annual ceremony held at Lincoln Center in New York City with her parents, Terria Joseph and Craig Cook, and her sons, Egypt, 13, and Genesis, 9. Keys was also joined by husband's Swizz Beatz's son, Kasseem Jr., 17, whom he welcomed in a previous relationship. The Hell's Kitchen creator stunned in an all-red ensemble, complete with long gloves by Gucci.

Missing from the affair was her husband. The rapper -- whom Keys has been married to since 2010 -- wasn't far from her mind as she took a break from Tonys content to celebrate him on Father's Day. Beatz is also father to Prince Nasir, 23, and Nicole, 16, both from previous relationships.

Alicia Keys attends the 77th annual Tony Awards with her family. - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

"Happy Fathers Day to the King of our castle!!!!!!!!!!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 I love the way you love us!! May we forever grow closer and more deeply connected as a unit!!!!! ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜," she wrote alongside videos of Beatz and their kids.

Ahead of hitting the carpet, Keys shared BTS videos, which included her sons getting ready for the special affair.

Keys' moment at the Tonys marks her debut at the ceremony. It's shaping up to be a big night for the GRAMMY-winning singer, as her production, Hell's Kitchen, leads the pack of nominees with 13 nominations, tying with Stereophonic.

Alicia Keys' Broadway production 'Hell's Kitchen' is nominated for 13 Tony Awards. - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

It was also announced that Keys is hitting the stage during Sunday's ceremony with JAY-Z to perform their 2009 hit, "Empire State of Mind." Ahead of the event, Keys teased the performance on Instagram with a photo of two microphones with the initials "AK" and "J."

The last time the songstress hit the stage for a televised performance was in February, when she joined Usher during the Super Bowl Halftime Show for a performance of their hit, "My Boo."

The 2024 Tony Awards, which will be hosted by Ariana DeBose, is airing live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, June 16, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Check out the complete winners list here.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: