There's apparently no bad blood or negativity between Usher, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz following the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

The "Love in This Club" singer recently sat down for an episode of The Breakfast Club radio show, and spoke with host Charlamagne tha God about his steamy performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, where Keys was a surprise guest.

"In no way anything done there should have been viewed as bad or in any way perverted or anything like that," Usher said of his duet with Keys, in which the pair got super close while performing their 2004 hit, "My Boo."

The performance sparked a lot of speculation regarding the intimacy of the number, with jokes and memes suggesting Keys' husband, Swizz Beatz, should be concerned about the performance.

"No, it was literally about having fun because of a song that me and Alicia made many years ago," Usher explained. "We celebrated because of the legacy of it, and [meant] no disrespect to anybody."

When asked if he's had a chance to speak with Keys and Beatz about the performance -- and the subsequent flood of memes, jokes and innuendo that followed -- Usher said, "Absolutely! We've laughed about it... it's all love."

Despite the fan jokes and insinuations, Beatz wasn't fazed by all the chatter and chose to celebrate his wife's big moment after her halftime show performance.

"Y'all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium ⚡️🚨😂😂😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨," the producer wrote on Instagram. "Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic 🤍 We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history ✌🏽 Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it’s open until July blessings 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

