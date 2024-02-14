Alicia Keys is showing her husband some love amid fan comments regarding her steamy Super Bowl halftime performance with Usher on Sunday.

The "Girl on Fire" songstress celebrated Valentine's Day on Wednesday with a sweet Instagram carousel of herself and husband Swizz Beatz flying together on a private plane.

In the trio of photos shared on Instagram, Keys is sitting on her hubby's lap and beaming brightly as they cozy up. Beatz is also shown planting a kiss on his wife's smiling face.

"I love u sooo deeply. Beyond words. Beyond lifetimes. Beyond skies and universes. We soar!!!!" Keys captioned the slideshow.

Fans and friends were quick to comment on Keys' custom socks -- visible in the second photo -- that feature an image of her and her husband posting for photos on a red carpet.

Beatz also took to Instagram to honor his wife, sharing a sweet black-and-white photo of her in a stunning gown, as well as a snapshot of them eating together at a restaurant.

"Happy Valentines Day to this Magical Queen , Genius , Wife , Mom, Best friend , Icon , Goddess , Trailblazer , Girl on Fire , philanthropist , Broadway producer , Writer , music producer ,love of my life , GIANT , I can keep going for weeks 😮‍💨 Love you for life MRS DEAN and you know everyday is V Day," Beatz captioned the post, alongside a slew of rose emojis.

A delighted Keys commented on the sweet post, sharing, "Everyday is V day!! You light up my LiFE!!! You ARE my life!!!!!! In love with you foreverrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr my KING!!!!"

Keys and Beatz have one of the most celebrated love stories in show business after tying the knot in July 2010 and welcoming two sons -- Egypt, born in 2010, and Genesis, born in 2014.

Despite their lasting romance, many fans took to social media to comment on just how close Keys got with Usher on stage in her surprise appearance during his Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Sunday.

Keys surprised the crowd inside of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada when she hit the stage -- donning a custom all-red jumpsuit with a flowing cape by Dolce & Gabbana -- with the man of the hour and joined him for their 2004 hit, "My Boo."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Despite the fan jokes and insinuations, Beatz wasn't fazed by all the chatter and chose to celebrate his wife's big moment.

"Y'all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium ⚡️🚨😂😂😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨," the producer wrote on Instagram. "Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic 🤍 We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history ✌🏽 Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it’s open until July blessings 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."