Swizz Beatz suggests people commenting on his wife's onstage chemistry with Usher focus on something else!

Following Alicia Keys' big moment onstage with Usher during the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, many fans took to social media to comment on just how close the pair got during their performance of "My Boo."

Keys surprised the crowd inside of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada when she hit the stage -- donning a custom all-red jumpsuit with a flowing cape by Dolce & Gabbana -- with the man of the hour and joined him for their 2004 hit, "My Boo."

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Channeling their chart-topping chemistry, Usher wrapped his arms around Keys as they belted out the tune for the crowd.

Following the moment, critics took to X (formally known as Twitter) to flag how close they got.

"Imagine someone hugging your wife like Usher hugged Alicia Keys," one user wrote.

"I don’t know who was held tighter during the Super Bowl last night, Nick Bosa or Alicia Keys," another quipped about the moment.

Social media also used the moment to bring up the chatter that Usher and Keke Palmer faced after he serenaded her during his Las Vegas residency, which caused her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson to publicly shame her.

Still, Beatz wasn't fazed by all the chatter and chose to celebrate his wife's big moment.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"Y'all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium ⚡️🚨😂😂😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨," the producer wrote on Instagram. "Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic 🤍 We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history ✌🏽 Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it’s open until July blessings 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz - Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Keys' performance with Usher was the first time they reunited onstage for the song in years. Keys was only one of the A-list guests who joined Usher onstage during his Super Bowl set, which also featured Lil John, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, and will.i.am.

While he didn't do any personal serenades, Usher delivered an electrifying 13-minute-and-20-second performance that celebrated his 30-year career. In addition to "My Boo," fans were treated to some of his biggest songs including "OMG," "Yeah!," "Superstar," and "U Don't Have to Call," to name a few.

Ahead of the big show, Usher spoke to ET, and teased what was to come.

"I would be a fool to not play 'Yeah!' let's just start there," he admitted. "It would be foolish to make it all the way to Las Vegas -- Jon is here, Luda's here -- and not play 'Yeah!'"

RELATED CONTENT: