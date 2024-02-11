While Chrissy Teigen might not have had much emotional investment in the outcome of Super Bowl LVIII, she was definitely having a good time watching Usher's performance during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.

As the Kansas City Chiefs took on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Usher took to the field for a guest star-studded halftime show that saw him singing a medley of his biggest hits while joined by Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Ludacris, Lil Jon, will.i.am, and more.

Teigen took to Instagram Sunday evening to share a video of her watching the halftime show and singing along to Usher's iconic bangers without missing a beat.

"I always love halftime. I never ever hate on halftime," she captioned the video. "It’s such a big deal and the pressure is so insane, the timing is so bananas. It’s all just so much and I’m so proud of anyone who does this show."

"But man, when you know all the songs," she added, while later commenting on her own post, writing, "#millennialmomsforusher"

While Teigen was wildly enthusiastic about Usher's halftime show, the same couldn't be said about the rest of the game.

Teigen took to her Instagram stories to share her openly and overtly disinterested take on watching the big game alongside her husband, John Legend, and their four kids -- daughters Luna, 7, and Esti, 1, and sons Miles, 5, and Wren, 8 months.

In one video, Teigen lays under a blanket with her eyes glazed over, as she suggests, "There should be a third-quarter time show... because this is so boring."

After the game came to an end -- with the Chiefs winning 25-22 in the final seconds of overtime -- Teigen posted a video from her bed, as she prepared to go to sleep, in which she shared an old adage: "Never forget that in the Super Bowl, the real loser is you."

For more from Usher's epic Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, check out the video below.

