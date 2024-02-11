Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sealed his Super Bowl LVIII win with a kiss! After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers (25-22) to score their second consecutive Lombardi Trophy -- the team's third Super Bowl championship in five years -- the team was joined by friends and family on the field of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After the shocking last-minute win by Travis, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Taylor hit the field to celebrate her lover's victorious moment and jumped into the tight-end's arms out of excitement. "Oh my God," Taylor screamed as she hugged Travis on the field during the NFL's broadcast. "I'm so proud of you."

One video shared by NFL insider Dianna Russini showed Travis approaching Taylor on the field and hugging, kissing and embracing her as more than a dozen cameras surround them, snapping pics and taking photos of the celebratory moment.

Just before the big reunion after the game, Taylor was seen standing by on the field as she waited patiently for Travis to step off the stage after the passing of the Lombardi Trophy from the end zone. The singer was seen leaning on Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, while standing by and looking on in admiration at her beau.

Also on hand for the big game were Travis' family members -- dad Ed Kelce, brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce. The Swifts also came out to show their support, including Taylor's mom Andrea Swift, dad Scott Swift, brother Austin Swift, and his girlfriend, Sydney Ness.

"I've been in a few of these big games and it's just, they're like no other game out there, man," Travis said last week on his New Heights podcast, discussing his excitement for the matchup. "There's no other feeling than being on the field, making plays in the Super Bowl. There's just no better feeling, man, than to go out there and find a way to win with your guys."

Sunday's show of PDA was the second time Taylor has joined her man for a celebration on the field. The duo notably kissed and exchanged "I love yous" after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens last month to clinch the AFC Championship title.

Leading up to the Super Bowl, Kelce was peppered with seemingly endless questions about Swift. To his credit, he answered them in stride -- and with a smile.

Asked for his take on why the public is so fascinated with their relationship, he said, "I think the values that we stand for and who we are as people."

Kelce continued, "We love to shine light on others, shine light around people that help and support us. And on top of that I feel like we both have just a love for life."

Super Bowl LVIII aired on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the San Francisco 49ers.

