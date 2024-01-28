Taylor Swift is back in the suites to support her lover!

On Sunday, the GRAMMY-winning singer was joined by pals Keleigh Teller, Cara Delevingne and Brittany Mahomes at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, as Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Baltimore Ravens during the NFL AFC Championship.

Taylor, 34, channeled her Reputation era in black, wearing a jacket that she layered over a red shirt and paired with black pants. She also brought back her curls.

Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Also showcasing her team spirit was Mrs. Mahomes, who donned a long trench coat with Chiefs patches. Together, Taylor, Brittany and Keleigh chatted in the stands and cheered following an early game play by the Chiefs.

Taylor was all celebrations as she watched her boyfriend score a touchdown and set a new NFL record for most playoff receptions in post-season history. Travis's total of 152 broke the record previously held by Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

Travis -- who arrived in Baltimore with his team -- seemed to get the Reputation memo as he also donned an all-black outfit with a matching beanie. Sunday's game will determine the team that will head to Las Vegas on Feb. 11 for Super Bowl LVIII.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Since making her debut in the suites at Arrowhead Stadium in September, Taylor has been a regular fixture during this NFL season. The singer -- who has been dating the tight end since last summer -- has showed her support in various custom Kansas City Chiefs looks, including a beanie and a viral jacket created by fellow WAG Kristin Juszczyk.

Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce at Ravens vs. Chiefs game

Last week, the singer linked up with Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, in Buffalo. The singer sat with the Philadelphia Eagles center -- who made his way in and out of the suites to interact with Bills fans in the stands.

After the viral game -- which saw No. 87 throwing up hand hearts, similar to Taylor -- the Chiefs baller confirmed that his big bro got his lady's seal of approval.

"Tay says she absolutely loved you," Travis told his big brother after discussing his shirtless antics.

For more on Taylor and Travis's NFL season of love, click below.

RELATED CONTENT: