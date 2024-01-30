It's a love story for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who just dropped those three little words on camera after Sunday's AFC Championship win.

Kelce's post-game celebration with his Kansas City Chiefs was captured on Inside the NFL, including a sweet moment on the field with Swift. While saying goodbye, the couple kisses and hugs as Travis can be heard saying, "I love you."

"Tay, I'm going to enjoy with the guys," Kelce says in one clip shared on social media, going in for a tight squeeze. "So much it’s not even funny."

Taylor appears to respond with, "I love you, too," followed by, "I've never been so proud, ever!"

In a separate fan-shared clip from an earlier post-game moment, Swift and Kelce cozy up as she tells him where she was seated during the game. At one point, it looks as though the singer quietly says, "I love you."

A source told ET on Monday, "Taylor and Travis are so excited that the Chiefs and Travis are heading to the Super Bowl. They’re very in love and Taylor is super proud of him. They’re both extremely dedicated and hardworking and understand each other. They are relishing in this moment."

Swift enjoyed Sunday's game with the Kelce family -- including the NFL star's parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, as well as his brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce -- along with her own pals Cara Delevingne and Keleigh Teller.

Teller, a longtime friend of Swift's -- shared an inside look at the Kansas City Chiefs suite when the team beat the Baltimore Ravens, and secured their place in Super Bowl LVIII.

"I said remember this moment T🥹🥹 Kylie and i bleed green but were out 🦅, so chiefs nation," Teller -- a long time Philadelphia Eagles fan -- wrote.

In the montage of different videos from the big night, Swift can be seen jumping around, hugging and smiling with all her friends inside the suite, before she took to the field to give her boyfriend a sweet kiss.

The pop star flocked to the turf after the Chiefs' seven-point win over the Ravens to congratulate her boyfriend, who will head to the big game for the third time in his career. Kelce previously took the Chiefs all the way in 2020 and 2023, both games resulting in wins for the Missouri team.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Getty Images

A source told ET earlier this month that both Taylor and Travis' families are fully "on board" with their relationship. "It's a supportive dynamic all around," the source shared. "Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy and hope and believe that it will continue."

Next up for Swift: the GRAMMYs. Swift is nominated in six categories at the Feb. 4 awards ceremony, including Album of the Year for Midnights, along with Song of the Year and Record of the Year for its lead single, "Anti-Hero." Despite speculation to the contrary, ET has learned that Swift will not be performing during the telecast.

Then, her Eras Tour will resume after a two-month hiatus on Feb. 7 in Tokyo, Japan, where she'll play for four nights, wrapping on Feb. 10.

The very next day, Kelce and his Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII. Fans are hopeful that Swift will make a speedy return to the States across the Pacific to make it in time for the game.

"Taylor Swift performs in Japan the night before the Super Bowl. It will end around 10pm Tokyo time (5 am Las Vegas time)," one user on social media platform X -- formerly Twitter -- wrote. "The flight from Tokyo to Vegas takes 12 hours, meaning Swift can arrive at 5pm local on the day before the Super Bowl, 25 hours, 35 mins before kickoff."

If she does make it to the Super Bowl in time, though, it would not only be a big moment for Kelce -- who has previously appeared in two Super Bowls with the Chiefs (both resulting in wins) -- but it would be the 13th game for Swift, which has fans wondering if she was the "mastermind" all along.

