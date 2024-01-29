Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are enjoying this chapter of their lives together and excitedly looking forward to the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVII.

A source tells ET, "Taylor and Travis are so excited that the Chiefs and Travis are heading to the Super Bowl. They’re very in love and Taylor is super proud of him. They’re both extremely dedicated and hardworking and understand each other. They are relishing in this moment."

The statement is backed up by coverage from Sunday's AFC Championship game, where the Chiefs came out victorious against the Baltimore Ravens. After the big win, Swift, 34, flocked to the field towards Kelce, 34, and celebrated the win with a kiss.

Adorable videos posted online show multiple angles of the smooch, which took place in a busy crowd of people who cheered at the sweet public display of affection.

Additionally, one video posted by the NFL shows "Miss Americana" and No. 87 on the Chiefs exchanging "I love yous" after the ceremonious seven-point win over the Ravens.

"Tay, I'm going to enjoy with the guys, I love you," Kelce says in the clip. "So much it’s not even funny."

"I love you, too," the 12-time GRAMMY winner responds. "I've never been so proud. Ever."

After the Kansas City Chiefs secured their Super Bowl LVIII slot, fans have been eager to find out whether Swift will be inside the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, to cheer her boyfriend on during the Feb. 11 matchup. It has yet to be confirmed if Swift will be in attendance as she will be coming off of four sold-out shows in Tokyo, Japan, in the preceding days. Her final Eras Tour performance in Asia takes place the night of Feb. 10.

"Taylor Swift performs in Japan the night before the Super Bowl. It will end around 10pm Tokyo time (5 am Las Vegas time)," one user on social media platform X -- formerly Twitter -- wrote. "The flight from Tokyo to Vegas takes 12 hours, meaning Swift can arrive at 5pm local on the day before the Super Bowl, 25 hours, 35 mins before kickoff."

Furthermore, it's expected to be an extremely busy two weeks for the "Bad Blood" singer who is slated to attend the 66th annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, before jetting off to Tokyo for the first of her 2024 Eras Tour shows. At the GRAMMYs, the songstress is nominated in six categories, including Album of the Year for Midnights, along with Song of the Year and Record of the Year for its lead single, "Anti-Hero."

On Sunday, ET exclusively reported that contrary to reports circulating on social media, Swift will not be performing at the awards show due to the tight turnaround between the game and the restart of her tour, which went on a two-month hiatus over the holidays.

Should she return to the U.S. for Kelce's game, she will then have to once again fly halfway around the world to Australia where she will perform three shows in Melbourne and four in Sydney before the end of February. From there, she will travel to Singapore, France, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Scotland, England, Wales, Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, and Austria.

If she does make it to the Super Bowl in time, though, it would not only be a big moment for Kelce -- who has previously appeared in two Super Bowls with the Chiefs (both resulting in wins) -- but it would be the 13th game for Swift, which has fans wondering if she was the "mastermind" all along.

