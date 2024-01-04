Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are over the moon in love and those closest to them can plainly see it.

A source tells ET that the "Karma" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 34, are "closer than ever before and everyone around them can see that they’re an amazing match."

"They love being together no matter what they’re doing and appreciate the little things in life. They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship. They believe that timing is everything and that this is their time," the source says.

"Their families are both on board and everyone on Travis’ side loves Taylor and vice versa. It’s a supportive dynamic all around. Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy and hope and believe that it will continue," the source tells ET.

Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The pair have spent a considerable amount of time together in recent weeks and months since going public with their relationship. Since September, Taylor has attended nine of Travis' Chiefs games -- six of which have resulted in wins for the Missouri team.

Taylor is not expected to be at SoFi Stadium for the upcoming game on Jan. 7 as she is rumored to be attending the Golden Globes Sunday evening, which will be airing on CBS after the Chiefs vs. Chargers game.

A source tells ET, "Travis is not expected to attend the Golden Globes due to the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the L.A. Chargers game on Sunday."

Taylor is nominated at the Hollywood award ceremony for her concert film The Eras Tour, which scored a nod in the newly designated Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category. The professionally shot version of the singer's eponymous tour has made more than $250 million worldwide since its October release. The film is nominated alongside other 2023 box office giants including Barbie, Oppenheimer and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

She has previously been nominated for Best Original Song four times at the Golden Globes for "Safe & Sound" in 2013, "Sweeter Than Fiction" in 2014, "Beautiful Ghosts" in 2020 and "Carolina" in 2023.

Gotham/GC Images

During Travis and brother Jason Kelce's most recent episode of their New Heights podcast, the Chiefs player opened up about having a "fun" New Year's Eve with 50 of his nearest and dearest -- including Taylor and his mom, Donna Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end closed out 2023 with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.

"It was fun, and then we all got to celebrate New Year's together," he tells his brother.

"It was cool, man, to have all the friends and family. I think I had over 50 to 55 people come in for this one," Travis says of the game-day support. "Yeah, a good New Year's celebration with all the friends and fam."

ET

He adds, "And I got to exchange presents with Mama Kelc."

Donna previously celebrated Christmas in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with Jason and his family -- wife Kylie Kelce and daughters Wyatt, 4; Elliotte, 2; and Bennett, 10 months.

ET exclusively spoke to digital creator Lyric Sheree, a party guest who shared her firsthand experience at the star-studded event.

"I view them as a fresh couple," she said. "So, it always gives good vibes when you're starting out to date, and they look very happy. Taylor looked super happy. I didn't feel any type of bad chemistry between those two. I feel like they're a really cute couple, and they have good energy together."

RELATED CONTENT: