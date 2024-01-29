Taylor Swift had an enchanted evening celebrating Travis Kelce's big AFC Championship win on Sunday. The pop star was on hand as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens on their way to the Super Bowl -- and she appears to be mixing in just fine with his whole family!

Taylor cheered from a private suite along with Travis' parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, his brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce. Also joining the fun were Taylor's pals Cara Delevingne, who also attended last week's game against the Buffalo Bills, and actor Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh Teller.

Keleigh took to her Instagram Story to share pics from their day, including the singer's signature heart-hands and a raucous group shot of Taylor happily posing with the Kelce family. In another photo, Taylor and Brittany Mahomes -- wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- cuddle up in a big hug.

At the end of the game, Taylor took to the field alongside the Kelce crew as Travis delivered a rousing speech to the crowd. At one point, Taylor stood with her arm around Travis' dad, Ed, when she noticed Mama Kelce in tears just a few feet away. Taylor immediately rushed over to give her a hug as Donna said she was "so excited" and marveled, "I can't believe it, oh my gosh."

A source told ET earlier this month that both Taylor and Travis' families are fully "on board" with their relationship. "It's a supportive dynamic all around," the source shared. "Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy and hope and believe that it will continue."

Taylor Swift celebrates after the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. - Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Sunday's win was especially sweet for Travis, as he set a new NFL record for most playoff receptions in post-season history. Travis's total of 152 broke the record previously held by Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after the AFC championship game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. - Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Taylor and Travis also offered a rare bit of PDA by sharing a few kisses on the field.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs embraces Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. - Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor also walked together with Travis as they met up with his brother, Jason, elsewhere on the field.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his brother Jason Kelce after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. - Rob Carr/Getty Images

The next few weeks will be a whirlwind for the couple. Taylor is nominated in six categories for the GRAMMY Awards next weekend, on Feb. 4, including Album of the Year for Midnights, along with Song of the Year and Record of the Year for its lead single, "Anti-Hero."

Then, her Eras Tour will resume after a two-month hiatus on Feb. 7 in Tokyo, Japan, where she'll play for four nights, wrapping on Feb. 10.

The very next day, Travis and his Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII. Fans are hopeful that Taylor will make a speedy return to the States across the Pacific to make it in time for the game.

"Taylor and Travis are doing really well," a source recently told ET. "They try to spend as much time as they can together. Travis also makes it a point to make sure Taylor feels as comfortable as possible at his home. They have discussed their future as a couple and are excited at the idea of it."

The source added, "Right now, Travis is focused on Valentine's Day and wants to do something fun and special for Taylor."

During a press conference on Friday, Travis told reporters that he and Taylor are focused on keeping their attention on each other -- not outside speculation.

"The only thing we've talked about is as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," Kelce shared. "That's all that matters."

