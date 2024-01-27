Well, this is a first.

A new Baltimore Ravens hype video features none other than Taylor Swift scared straight at the sight of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the presumptive Most Valuable Player and arguably the most dangerous player the Kansas City Chiefs will face Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

The hype video's courtesy of the popular TikTok fan account NFL Memes, which produced a 1 minute, 23 second video set to Swift's "Style (Taylor's Version)" track. The video begins with Swift and Brittany Mahomes celebrating with a choreographed handshake. But within seconds the video cuts to a shot of Jackson leading his teammates onto the gridiron, prompting another video edit -- a shot of Swift rising to her feet with a frightened look on her face.

The rest of the video features Jackson highlights and ominous shots of the Ravens getting ready for battle at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, where Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will set foot Sunday with a Super Bowl LVIII appearance on the line. The Ravens-Chiefs winner will meet the winner between the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, which is slated for Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

As the Chiefs prepare for their biggest game of the season, Kelce's high-profile relationship with the biggest pop star in the world continues to be a topic of discussion. And to Kelce's credit, it's not a topic he's shied away from. During his player press conference Friday in Kansas City, a reporter asked him about the outside noise and whether he and Swift have talked about how to deal with the intense attention since going public with their relationship.

"The only thing we've talked about is as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," Kelce shared. "That's all that matters."

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes' dad, Pat Mahomes Sr., was asked during a radio interview Friday whether he's going to sit with Swift and Kelce's brother, Jason, come Sunday in Baltimore, this after their luxury box got a ton of attention last weekend in Buffalo after Jason ripped off his shirt, hopped down to the stands and chugged a beer.

"Uh, I hope not," Pat joked (we think). "But, nah, I don't think so. No, Travis normally has his own thing and Patrick has his own deal, too so. But, you know, I imagine if Taylor wants her own suite she has enough money to get one if she wants."

RELATED CONTENT: