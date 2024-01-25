While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance might be the talk of the town, one of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates says she doesn't come up that often among the team.

During an appearance on The Zach Gelb Show, Drue Tranquill was asked about the "Karma" singer, who has been a constant at Chiefs games since October.

Tranquill, 28, said that while he never expected it to be something he would encounter in his first year with the Chiefs -- he previously played for four years in Los Angeles -- it's not something that is much of a distraction to the players.

"It's interesting. You don’t really feel it and hear too much of it inside the locker room," Tranquill said. "But it'll be moments like at practice when ... our DJ turns on a Taylor Swift song and everybody kind of jokes about it. I think the wives and the girlfriends, I hear about it more when I go home than I do actually in the building."

The linebacker went on to say that while it certainly isn't their primary focus -- especially as they enter the upcoming AFC title game against the Baltimore Ravens which will decide one of the two teams that will play in the Super Bowl -- it has been something exciting for not only the team, but also the fans.

"But it's been fun, man. That's something to celebrate, something fun and we enjoy poking fun at Travis. But seems like maybe they're in love, man. They've got really, really something going and we enjoy having her at our games," he continued. "It brings a lot of energy and a lot of fun to our fans. And so that’s good for business, good for football and good for the NFL.”

Travis and Taylor first sparked romance rumors in late summer after the Chiefs tight end propositioned "Miss Americana" to come see him play at Arrowhead Stadium after he watched her dominate the field during her stop for The Eras Tour. Taylor obliged and soon began attending game after game, becoming somewhat of a staple for crowd members in the stands and at home.

The singer's camera time, however, sparked anger from some football fans who complained that the NFL was showing her "too much" throughout each game. In fact, during her Time Person of the Year feature, the singer even took a moment to address the hate she was receiving, telling the magazine that she doesn't have the time nor the energy to care about something she has no control over.

"I'm just there to support Travis," she said. "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

Tranquill's interview comes just a day after teammate Patrick Mahomes said at a press conference that despite Travis becoming one of the most talked-about football players in the country (and probably the world), his fun-loving buddy is still the same guy he's always been amid his newfound level of celebrity.

"Travis has always been Travis," Patrick said. "It's been cool to watch for me because he has all that attention but he's just been himself the whole time. He's still Travis Kelce. He still will walk through the stadium and treat every person like they're his best friend. And he's going to be like that in the locker room every single day. It hasn't been any different."

