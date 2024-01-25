It sounds like the Kelce family may be adding another member! Kylie Kelce is ready to dole out her payback after husband Jason Kelce's scene-stealing antics at Sunday's Chiefs vs. Bills game, joking that she won't be "asking his permission" to bring home a new fur baby.

On Wednesday, Jason revealed to brother Travis Kelce on their New Heights podcast that he had offered his wife a courtesy heads-up before stripping off his shirt and chugging a beer in the stands. The wild celebration went down after Travis scored a touchdown for his Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills at the latter's Highmark Stadium, with the Philadelphia Eagles center taking part in several time-honored traditions among Bills Mafia diehards.

The catch: Kylie had asked him not to do it, since the couple was meeting Travis' new girlfriend, Taylor Swift, for the first time that day.

"She was like, 'Jason, don't you dare,'" he said on New Heights. "I was like, 'Hey, I'm just letting you know it's happening. I'm not asking for permission. I'm doing this.'"

"She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor," Jason added. "She was like, 'Do not. Be on your best behavior.' I was like, 'Kylie, when I met you, the first day I met you, I was black-out drunk and fell asleep at the bar.' This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression... This is my best chance."

When New Heights shared a clip of the episode on its Instagram account, Kylie hilariously took to the comments with her response.

"'I'm not asking for permission, I'm doing this.' - the exact quote I will say when I’m grabbing the keys to go get a cat," she wrote.

Jason's shenanigans may have landed him in the dog house with Kylie, but his charms apparently worked wonders on Taylor.

"Ah, man, well," Travis shared. "Tay says she absolutely loved you."

This isn't the first time Kylie has mentioned her desire to adopt a cat. During a special "Kelce Family Christmas" episode of the brothers' podcast, Kylie made an appearance and subtly teased Travis about Taylor's well-documented love of felines. Taylor herself is the proud owner of three cats: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.

"I told Jason that I want a cat, and he told me no. And I feel like… you might like cats now," Kylie said to Travis, with some pointed pauses.

Of course, Travis was immediately on board with helping his sister-in-law secure her new pet.

"What color? What color should I do?" Travis asked her.

Kylie clarified, "I don't want you to send a cat. I just want you to get on my team here."

Jason and Kylie tied the knot in in 2018. Together, they are parents to three daughters -- Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months. The family also has two Irish wolfhounds, Winnie and Baloo.

