Jason Kelce and the fam bam are already in the holiday spirit more than month before the arrival of Christmas, and they sure know how to rock their festive looks.

The Philadelphia Eagles center shared the family's holiday card with TODAY.com, which shows Jason gathered with his wife, Kylie, and their daughters -- Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 8 months -- as well as their two scraggly but immensely lovable Irish wolfhounds, Winnie and Baloo.

The 36-year-old NFL star opted for a cream-colored sweater with Christmas ornaments emblazoned on it, while Kylie looked stylish in an oversized green sweater she paired with jeans. According to the outlet, the family posed for the photo in the family home's backyard.

The Kelces have shown for some time that they're so down to get in the mood for whatever holiday's around the corner. For Halloween last year when Kylie was pregnant with Bennett, the entire family dressed up as Winnie the Pooh (Elliotte), Tigger (Wyatt), Piglet (Jason) and, naturally, Kanga (Kylie).

The holiday card reveal comes just one day after Jason and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, dropped "Fairytale of Philadelphia," which tells the tale of two brothers whose love for each other withstands the test of time. It's a track featured on the Philadelphia Eagles' A Philly Special Christmas Special album. Proceeds benefit local Philly charities.

Jason and Travis put their holiday spirit on display ahead of their highly anticipated Monday Night Football game when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. As ET exclusively reported, Jason and Travis' parents -- Donna and Ed Kelce -- are slated to meet Taylor Swift's parents -- Andrea and Scott Swift -- for the first time on Monday.

On top of the fact that the game is being touted as a "family reunion," it's also a big game for the Swifts, as Scott is a lifelong Eagles fan, whose allegiances may be swaying in the wake of Taylor's relationship with Travis.

Scott and Travis were spotted in a VIP tent watching Taylor's performance in Buenos Aires, and eagle-eyed fans noticed Taylor's dad wearing a Chiefs lanyard. During the recent episode of the Kelces' New Heights podcast, Travis teased his big bro about converting Scott into a Chiefs fan.

"Got him over to the good side, baby," Travis teased. "Just one by one, getting all the good ones to come on over."

