Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking the next step in their romance! ET has learned that the couple's parents -- Donna and Ed Kelce, and Andrea and Scott Swift -- are expected to meet for the first time on Monday as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off for Monday Night Football.

This game is being touted as a "family reunion" as Travis plays for the Chiefs, and his brother, Jason Kelce, plays for the Eagles. It's also a big game for the Swifts, as Scott is a lifelong Eagles fan, whose allegiances may be swaying in the wake of Taylor's relationship with Travis, a Chiefs tight end.

The Kelce brothers discussed as much on the latest episode of their New Heights podcast, after Scott was spotted wearing a Chiefs lanyard while hanging out with Travis at Taylor's Argentina concert.

"Got him over to the good side, baby," Travis teased. "Just one by one, getting all the good ones to come on over."

"What are we doing, Scott?" Jason retorted. "You're gonna let this man's devilish good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous."

Travis further explained, "I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before. When I met him."

Rick Diamond/ACMA2013/Getty Images for ACM

On the Kelce side, Donna, who previously sat with Taylor at Travis' games, hasn't been shy about showing her appreciation for the singer, even going to see Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in a movie theater.

"I did see it, and I did like it. It was awesome," Donna told People, further praising Taylor as "extremely, extremely talented."

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix

Ed is also a fan of Taylor, previously telling ET, "She's very down to earth, very genuine. She doesn't put on airs or anything like that... The 'girl next door' is an overused term, but she really is."

RELATED CONTENT: