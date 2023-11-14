One Swiftie received the surprise of her life on Sunday when she unexpectedly crossed paths with Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, at a screening of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert doc.

The fan, Dannielle Sparks, excitedly recounted the encounter on TikTok, calling Donna "the sweetest human ever." Wearing a blue 1989-branded cardigan from Swift's recent merch drop -- which Donna apparently said she also owns -- Sparks explained that it was her fourth time seeing the film and that she previously attended one of Swift's Eras shows in Arlington, Texas, earlier this year.

As she and her mother-in-law settled into their seats for the screening, Sparks said that a women who looked remarkably like the Kansas City Chiefs star's mother caught her eye.

"I'm like, 'Wow, I've never seen someone be such a close doppelganger to Travis Kelce's mother,'" she recalled. "You see where this is going?"

Sparks noted that the audience inside the theater that night was "really fun," filled with "girlies" who were "dancing" and even changed the lyrics of "Karma" to reflect Swift's own recent swap during her Saturday night show in Argentina.

At the end of the film, Sparks found herself in the bathroom at the same time as the "doppelganger" and her friend.

"I turned to the lady's friend and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, has anyone ever told her she looks just like Travis Kelce's mother?' And she was like, 'Oh, really? Huh,'" Sparks shared.

"So I'm walking out of the restroom at the theater and she was like, 'Oh, yeah, I am. But I'm just a mom,'" Sparks recalled. "I said, 'Huh?!' It was freaking Travis Kelce's mother in our random little theater here in Florida on a random Sunday night on a random show time. It was Travis Kelce's mother in the theater with us the whole time and no one knew! No one even knew!"

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Donna took a photo with Sparks, who said she politely declined the offer of a friendship bracelet on account of already having "too many." Then, outside the theater, Sparks said she helped snap a pic of Donna and her friend in front of Swift's movie poster as the Super Bowl champion's mom said, "I need to send this to Travis."

Donna's night out comes as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end traveled to Buenos Aries, Argentina, to attend Swift's Eras Tour in person. At the end of Saturday's concert, Swift ran to kiss Travis as soon as she left the stage.

"Travis and Taylor are having the best time together. They're very into each other and it is clear to everyone around them. They are both excited and giddy that they can't even hide it, and don't want to," a source told ET. "Travis loved the shoutout Taylor gave him at her show and it has been so nice for Taylor to have him there with her. Their family and friends are very happy for them and think they are great together."

Next stop on the Eras Tour: Swift heads to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil for a three-night run from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, and then she'll be wrapping up the South American leg of the tour -- and her 2023 tour dates -- with three shows in São Paulo from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26.

Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Last month, Ed Kelce -- Travis' dad -- spoke with ET and opened up about everything from the massive amount of attention on Swift and Travis' relationship to his favorite song by the superstar singer.

"She's very down to earth, very genuine," Ed praised. "She doesn't put on airs or anything like that.... The 'girl next door' is an overused term, but she really is."

"I mean, she's been, you know, performing for huge crowds for over half her life," he added. "And for someone to be so grounded, and so normal -- I mean, I hate to use that word. But other people aren't."

RELATED CONTENT: