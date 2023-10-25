Ed Kelce says his son Travis and Taylor Swift's romance is a touchdown!

"I just think it's great," Ed tells ET's Nischelle Turner. "They're two wonderful people and they are enjoying each other's company and supporting each other."

Taylor sent sparks flying in September when she made her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs face the Chicago Bears. Since then, the "Blank Space" singer has been at a handful of other games, including one this past weekend at Arrowhead, where Ed says he finally had the chance to speak with her a little more.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

"I think she's very genuine," the football dad says about the GRAMMY-winning singer after meeting her a couple of times. "She's been performing for huge crowds longer than she hasn't, over half her life. And for someone to be so grounded."

After Taylor and Travis officially stepped out together in New York City earlier this month -- and shared a pre-game smooch -- Ed understands why their love story works.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

"I think they are two very, very driven professional individuals," he says. "I think they're very supportive of each other, which is key. This is a rough time for either one of them to have a relationship. She's in the middle of this ginormous tour, he's knee deep [in the NFL season]. At least he takes his just as serious as she takes hers as far as commitment to their craft."

Ed believes that Taylor's pre-concert ritual of preserving her voice -- which Travis claims is the reason he was unable to present her with a friendship bracelet -- shows how dedicated and understanding she is when it comes to her career.

"I think she's very committed to that," he says of the "Anti-Hero" songstress. "And I think Travis supports that. And I think she realizes how committed Travis is to sleep, 10 hours a day, when your body is going through this kind of thing. So I think they're both very supportive."

Getty

While the Kelces -- including mom Donna -- are big fans, Ed admits that Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, his wife, Kylie, and their three daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett, have yet to meet her. But he knows the girls will be excited if presented with the chance.

"They'll flip, no doubt," he says of his granddaughters.

Right now, though, Ed isn't thinking too much into the future when it comes to Travis and Taylor. It's all about them having a good time.

"I think they're a wonderful couple," he tells ET. "I think they deserve a great friendship with each other, and if it ever goes to more than that."

And should the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl, Ed says there will be a seat for Taylor -- even though she'll be on the overseas leg of her Eras Tour.

Gotham/GC Images

"Without a doubt," he says about saving a seat for Tay. "She'll be in the middle of the Eras Tour so..."

And if Ed himself should ever make it to the Eras Tour, he'll be singing "You Belong With Me," as he revealed that it's his favorite song of hers.

While both of his sons are done playing the field, Ed admits that he didn't give them much love advice, but he always made sure they were prepared to treat women right.

"Being genuine with your feelings," he tells ET of the dating advice he gave Travis and Jason. "Being respectful of a woman, and that's taught from a young age. Be yourself, be honest with someone's emotions. But these are all things that they've understood growing up just being the norm."

