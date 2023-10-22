It's game day!

Taylor Swift has officially been spotted at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Swift hung out in the VIP box with Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, and their baby, Bronze, as well as Patrick's brother, Jackson.

Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Before the game, the pop star looked ready to cheer as she posed with former football quarterback Bernie Kosar on Sunday before Travis Kelce's Chiefs game.

Kosar took to Instagram and wrote, "Watching the Browns game with @taylorswift pre KC game. Tough to see Deshaun Hurt!!!"

Swift then returned to Arrowhead Stadium to watch no. 87 and the squad take on the Los Angeles Chargers as the Chiefs made their return to the field, following a bye week.

Swift's last appearance in the stadium came earlier this month when Kelce and the Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos. Swift -- who skipped the previous game -- was back in the stands cheering alongside Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany.

The Anti-Hero singer has also been on hand during the game against the New York Jets.

Sunday's game comes a week after Kelce and Swift stepped out publicly for the first time together, during back-to-back date nights in New York City. Sparks flew and cameras flashed as the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand inside the Saturday Night Live after-party -- where they showed off some PDA.

The following day, the pair were seen once again as they were captured holding hands while arriving at dinner.

Last week, a source told ET that Kelce and Swift's love story is reaching new heights, as they have plans to support each other while they work.

"Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future," the source told ET.

"Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her. Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can."

