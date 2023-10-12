Taylor Swift is back in her football era. After skipping Travis Kelce's last game, Swift returned to the stands on Thursday to see the Kansas City Chiefs play the Denver Broncos.

Swift was spotted getting on a golf cart at Arrowhead Stadium before kickoff, sporting a black dress and a Chiefs-themed jacket, which she wore hanging off one shoulder.

She was later seen enjoying a drink while sitting in a box seat. Then, during the game, after Kelce made an impressive catch and picked up 40 yards, Swift gasped, jumped out of her seat, and loudly cheered for her rumored beau.

The matchup comes after uncertainty about whether or not Kelce would play, as the tight end was previously listed as "questionable" due to a non-contact injury sustained during last week's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. As Kelce explained in Wednesday's New Heights podcast episode, he had rolled his ankle but did not suffer a break.

Meanwhile, fellow pop star Ciara -- who is currently pregnant with her fourth child -- also had a stake in Thursday's game as her husband, Russell Wilson, is the Broncos' quarterback.

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

On Sept. 24, Swift attended Kelce and the Chiefs' home game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, where she sat in the suites with his mother, Donna Kelce. The following weekend, Swift and her squad -- which included Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner, all turned up inside MetLife Stadium, alongside Donna, to watch Kelce and the Super Bowl-winning team play the New York Jets. The Chiefs won both games.

Swift appeared to be missing from Kelce's most recent game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, while a particularly hilarious throwback video from 2009 began circulating online in her absence. During one play of the game, which the Chiefs won, Kelce suffered a non-contact injury as he slipped on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium. He later returned to the field to score a touchdown.

"I rolled my ankle," he said on his podcast. "It was unfortunate. If you watch it in slow motion, my ankle kind of slips for a couple inches and then it finally grabs on the turf."

Kelce, 34, ultimately blamed his age for the injury.

"I'm just out here being old as f**k and just offing myself, because ... I'm not getting tackled and getting injured, like, nobody's doing this to me but me and I just feel like a f**king jamoke and a grandpa every single time I go out there and just injure myself," he said. "So that's what the majority of the frustration was."

Swift's latest outing -- amid rumors of an ongoing romance with Kelce -- comes one day after the star-studded premiere of her new concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. The 33-year-old superstar snapped selfies, sang along and snuggled up with her friends on Wednesday night at the AMC Theaters at The Grove in Los Angeles, California. Swift smiled as she posed for pics in front of the famed theater, and went around greeting Swifties, many of whom had been waiting for hours and traveled long distances to be at the event.

The film premiered on 13 screens within the theater, with a handful of celebrity Swifties in attendance. Beyoncé was among those who stepped out to show support, along with Adam Sandler and his family, Maren Morris, Molly Sims, Hayley Kiyoko, Karamo Brown, Simu Liu, Harry Jowsey, Rylee Arnold, Becca Tilley, Flava Flav, Julia Garner, Mariska Hargitay and Keleigh Teller, who scored a coveted seat next to Swift for the screening inside AMC's theater two. Swift's family -- including mom Andrea, dad Scott and brother Austin -- were also on hand.

The Eras flick has already broken records. As of Oct. 5, AMC announced that Eras surpassed $100 million in global advance ticket sales revenue.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 13.

RELATED CONTENT: