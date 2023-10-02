Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took their rumored romance to New York and New Jersey this weekend as Swifties and sports fans watched in delight.

This possible new relationship got started after the Kansas City Chiefs player attended Taylor's Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and fumbled when he tried to give the 33-year-old "Blank Space" singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

Leaving the situation "butthurt," the Super Bowl-winning tight end would only have to wait a couple months before catching Taylor's eye.

"Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her," a source told ET earlier this month, before the musician started showing up at Travis' games. "He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football."

Tom Cooper/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

David Eulitt/Getty

And 33-year-old Travis has been bold when trying to connect with Taylor.

"Travis has never shied away from his desire to give dating with Taylor a try, which he even said during a press conference a few months ago after seeing Swift in concert," another source told ET. "Travis and Taylor are taking things slowly, and not rushing into anything serious. Both are very career-focused, so the focus is on that for now, but that's not going to stop them from enjoying life when it's the right moment."

Here's everything we know about singer and sports star's relationship so far.

It Started With a Friendship Bracelet

In July 2023, Travis revealed on his and brother Jason Kelce's podcast, New Heights, that he was unsuccessful when he attempted to give Taylor a friendship bracelet after the Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis said. "So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Revealing his plan at the time, Travis admitted that his bracelet had his phone number on it.

"If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets," Travis said. "I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

That didn't exactly work out, as Travis noted, "She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."

Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, told his brother not to take it personally, as she was probably still upset about the Chiefs beating the Eagles at this year's Super Bowl.

"She probably just hasn't gotten over the Super Bowl yet," Jason quipped. "She's a big Eagles fan, so maybe she just made something up and didn't want to talk to you."

Shaking Off the Rumors

NEW HEIGHTS/NFL

Two months pass without an update about Travis' attempt to reach out to Taylor, though fans began to speculate if there was a connection. At the beginning of September, a source confirmed to ET that although he has a crush on Taylor, there was no romance ...yet.

"Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her. He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football," the source said at the time.

In a post-game interview that same week, Travis playfully brushed off an interviewer's question when pressed about the validity of his attempt to get Taylor's number.

"I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it. And you know what, it is what it is. I'm not gonna talk about my personal life," he said.

She's In the Bleachers ...Well, the Suites

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

On Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, fans were shocked to see Taylor inside Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City as the Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears. During the game, Taylor made it clear that she was rooting for the home team -- and their tight end -- as she rocked a Chiefs jacket and KSUBI denim shorts while she sat next to Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, in the NFL player's suite.

Taylor brought a lot of energy to the stadium, and was seen giving chest bumps, high fives, and doing plenty of shouting, especially when Travis scored a touchdown.

An eyewitness at the game told ET that Taylor was "just so very normal, just watching the game casually with Mama Kelce."

Post-Game Party and PDA

Following the 41-10 victory that Travis and his team claimed, there was much to celebrate -- and Taylor got in on the action. In a video that circulated on social media, Travis and Taylor walked side-by-side as they exited the stadium and hopped in his getaway car.

Taylor was on hand with Travis as their night continued at the popular family eatery Prime Social Rooftop, a trendy restaurant in Kansas City. She was even spotted packing on a little PDA with the tight end.

"Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis," an eyewitness told ET. "The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis' teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m."

Taylor even got the seal of approval from Travis' teammate, Patrick Mahomes, after meeting her at the party.

"Yeah, I met her. She's really cool, good people," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said in a press conference on Sept. 27, 2023. "But like Trav said, man, I'm going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving."

In the afterglow of the game, sales of Travis' jersey have reportedly shot through the roof, even more than Mahomes.

A Night to Remember

Travis wasn't able to get away from the chatter as he and Jason filmed their first New Heights episode since Taylor's cameo at the big game.

"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," he said. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light."

He added, "To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with Mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs Kingdom was all excited she was there -- that s**t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end. Took my Chevelle to the game."

"Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage," Travis concluded.

Welcome to Kansas City

ET

In the hours following their public debut, a source revealed to ET that Travis and Taylor had privately spent time together. She was also seen at Travis' house with his family ahead of the game in Kansas City.

"Travis and Taylor have a lot in common and they are having a great time getting to know each other. They have similar values. She likes that he pursued her and it has been easy and exciting for both of them," the source said.

Having just wrapped the first leg of her Eras World Tour, the source added, "Taylor is enjoying some time off from touring and it’s been fun hanging out with Travis during this break. Taylor wants a guy that’s into his career, does his own thing, but is also supportive and understands her, and Travis fits those qualities."

Keeping Them Guessing

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Despite all of the chatter, Travis refused to confirm or deny if he and Taylor are new romantics.

On the New Heights podcast, Jason celebrated Travis for the results that followed him "shooting his shot," and gave him the floor to speak on his and Taylor's status.

"You gotta shoot your shot," Jason quipped.

"You miss 100 percent you don't take, baby," the Catching Kelce star cracked, before getting serious.

"So yeah. I think what's real is that, you know, it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives," he shared. "She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows, like [The Pat McAfee Show] and any other show that I go on from here on out, you know ... I'm enjoying life. And I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend, so everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying 'all right now' will have to be kinda where I keep it."

Welcome to New York

Elsa/Getty Images

Elsa/Getty Images

On Oct. 1, 2023, Taylor brought loads of star power to the NFL when she and her famous friends attended the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The "Welcome to New York" singer brought along to the game Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter, Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, and her backup singer and friend, Melanie Nyema. Patrick's wife, Brittany Mahomes, was also seated in the same section.

At one point, Taylor was spotted sharing a sweet embrace with Mama Kelce.

It was another exciting game for the Chiefs, who beat the Jets 23-20. But after this game, Travis and Taylor went their separate ways, with the singer leaving with Sophie and the NFL star presumably jetting back to Kansas City.

He was, however, spotted leaving Taylor's apartment in New York City just hours before the game, and later liked an article on social media about the singer's presence at the sporting event.

For more on Taylor and Travis' rumored romance, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT: