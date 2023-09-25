After a whirlwind weekend that included Taylor Swift's headline-making appearance at Travis Kelce's NFL game and the private after-party, ET is learning more about the rumored couple's relationship.

A source confirms to ET that the pair had spent some time together prior to their public debut at Sunday's game, telling ET, "Travis and Taylor have a lot in common and they are having a great time getting to know each other. They have similar values. She likes that he pursued her and it has been easy and exciting for both of them."

Having just wrapped the first leg of her Eras World Tour, the source adds, "Taylor is enjoying some time off from touring and it’s been fun hanging out with Travis during this break. Taylor wants a guy that’s into his career, does his own thing, but is also supportive and understands her, and Travis fits those qualities."

Swift and Kelce created major buzz on Sunday night when they decided to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' thrilling win over the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium with a late-night dinner. The pair's evening resulted in the shutdown of a popular restaurant as fans and diners were surprised by an unexpected encounter with the two celebs.

The GRAMMY-winning singer and All-Pro tight end were seen leaving the stadium together -- after Swift was spotted watching the game alongside his mom and dad, Donna and Ed Kelce -- sending fans into a frenzy on social media. The rendezvous had Swifties and sports enthusiasts alike speculating about the nature of their relationship.

The real surprise, however, awaited fans at Prime Social Rooftop, a trendy restaurant in Kansas City. Patrons who were already dining there on Sunday night found themselves in the midst of a star-studded encounter.

An eyewitness tells ET, "Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis. The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis' teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m."

One diner tells ET, "So we went to Prime Social Rooftop for my friend's 22nd birthday. They informed us before we left that they had a 'hard close' at 8 p.m. and of course, seeing that Taylor was at the Chiefs game, we were already joking that she was going to be there."

As the clock neared 8 p.m., the restaurant staff approached diners with to-go boxes, informing them that they had to vacate the premises. To compensate for the early closure, the staff graciously offered free drinks at their sister restaurant a few floors down. The restaurant patrons couldn't help but wonder if this unusual situation was for the benefit of Swift and Kelce's party.

When asked about the unexpected turn of events, the restaurant staff maintained a shroud of secrecy, smiling and replying that they "can't confirm or deny" the reason for the abrupt closure. However, as conversations with the staff continued, it became evident that they were thrilled about the special guests in attendance and even promised to convey greetings to Swift.

After relocating to the sister restaurant, the group of diners noticed a growing crowd outside and were informed by their waitress that some of Swift's security personnel were seated just a few booths away. Eager for a glimpse of the pop sensation, they decided to make their way up the stairs, only to find the doors locked and guarded, resulting in good-natured laughter at their bold attempt.

While the diners missed out on a chance to see the couple up close, the unique experience left them in awe. The patron summed up the evening by saying, "I wish I could’ve seen her, but it was amazing!!"

