Taylor Swift took the NFL by storm on Sunday as she attended the Kansas City Chiefs game at the invitation of Travis Kelce -- cheering and rubbing elbow's with the tight end's mom, Donna Kelce.

Swift -- who was rocking a Chiefs jacket and KSUBI denim shorts in the suite -- was spotted laughing and smiling as she and Donna chatted throughout the game, while cheering enthusiastically for Kelce and the Chiefs as they played the Bears. It turned out to be a good day to be a Chiefs fan, as the team squashed the Bears 41-10.

"I heard she was in the house," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said in a post-game interview with Erin Andrews on Fox Sports. "I felt a little bit of pressure so I knew I had to get it to Trav ... He does his own thing and just makes up a route and I throw it to him, and so I think he wanted to get into the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to."

Later, in a post-game press conference, Mahomes said that he didn't get to meet Swift yet but hoped to "at some point."

Coach Andy Reid, however, quipped that he had met Swift before and zinged, "I set them up."

Rumblings of a budding romance between the "Anti-Hero" singer and the football star, both 33, was also a topic of conversation with New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, offering his two cents on The Greg Hill Show.

"Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career," he deadpanned. "This would be the biggest."

Even the NFL itself couldn't resist cashing in on its increased clout, with the organization's official TikTok changing its bio to read, "Taylor was here."

After the thrilling game at Arrowhead Stadium, Swift and Kelce capped off their high-profile night with a surprise late-night dinner. The star-studded pair's evening resulted in the shutdown of a popular restaurant as fans and diners gathered for an unexpected encounter with the two celebrities.

The singer and the athlete were seen leaving the stadium together, sending fans into a frenzy on social media. The unexpected rendezvous had Swifties and sports enthusiasts alike speculating about the nature of their relationship.

The real surprise, however, awaited fans at Prime Social Rooftop, a trendy restaurant in Kansas City. Patrons who were already dining there on Sunday night found themselves in the midst of an extraordinary encounter.

An eyewitness tells ET, "Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis. The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis' teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m."

A source tells ET, "Travis has never shied away from his desire to give dating with Taylor a try, which he even said during a press conference a few months ago after seeing Swift in concert. Travis and Taylor are taking things slowly, and not rushing into anything serious. Both are very career-focused, so the focus is on that for now, but that's not going to stop them from enjoying life when it's the right moment."

The big night comes after Kelce revealed that he'd recently invited the singer to watch him play after being wowed by her concert at the stadium during her Eras Tour.

While on The Pat McAfee Show, the 33-year-old NFL pro said, "I threw the ball in her court. I told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' So we'll see. We'll see what happens in the near future."

While Travis wouldn't further confirm or deny the romance rumors between him and Taylor, he noted that the chatter around his life doesn't really bother him, stating, "It's life, baby. It's life. I threw it out there."

He revealed in July that he tried to give Taylor his number during her Kansas City concert. Two months later, romance rumors began swirling around the pair, though a source told ET that they are not officially dating.

"Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her," the source said at the time. "He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football."

