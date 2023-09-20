Travis Kelce's brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, admitted in a recent interview that he doesn't give much thought to his brother's love life. That said, he had to weight in on the recent dating rumors about Travis and Taylor Swift.

In an interview with Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie on the 94WIP Morning Show on Wednesday, Jason talked football before of course being asked about recent reports that his younger brother, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, has been dating the singer.

"It’s hard to answer, because I don't really know a lot about Travis' love life," Jason said. "I try to keep his business kind of his business, and stay out of that world."

He continued, "But having said that, I think they're doing great and I think it's all 100% true, and I hope this thing goes a mile — no, I'm joking, I don't know what's happening."

Following the Eagles' Thursday Night Football victory over the Minnesota Vikings last week, Jason dodged questions about Travis' rumored relationship, saying, "I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Trav is having fun and we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."

A source told ET last week that the 33-year-old Chiefs star and the 33-year-old "Anti-Hero" singer are not officially dating, despite rumors that the pair have been spending time together. ET has reached out to both Taylor and Travis' reps for comment.

Meanwhile, a source previously told ET, "Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her. He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football."

Back in July on the brothers' podcast, New Heights, Travis told Jason that he attempted to shoot his shot with Swift during her Eras Tour stop at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," the NFL pro shared. "So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Explaining the friendship bracelet phenomena at Taylor's shows to his brother, Travis added, "I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

That didn't exactly work out, as Kelce noted, "She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."

Swift was in a relationship with 32-year-old British actor Joe Alwyn for six years. In April, ET exclusively revealed that the two had called it quits. She then briefly dated 34-year-old British singer Matty Healy from The 1975 but they went their separate ways in June.

