Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Split After Brief Romance: Here's Why

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have ended their brief brush with romance.

"Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other," a source tells ET, adding, "Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship."

TMZ was first to report the breakup news.

ET exclusively broke the news that Swift and Joe Alwyn had ended their six-year relationship in April, a month before Swift and Healy began fueling rumors of a romance.

Swift was first linked to Healy when he was spotted at the Nashville stop of her Eras Tour in May. That same weekend, the duo was photographed together.

"Taylor and Matty like each other," a source told ET shortly thereafter. "Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past."

Meanwhile, another source told ET, "Taylor and Matty have been hanging out recently and Jack Antonoff reconnected them."

Swift and Healy displayed their first PDA not long after, when they were spotted holding hands while on a dinner date with Antonoff and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley.

But their whirlwind romance wasn't without its fair share of controversy. Swift's involvement with The 1975 musician raised eyebrows as observers pointed out the latter's propensity for problematic, self-proclaimed "pranks." Fans will recall that Healy came under fire in February while appearing on The Adam Friedland Show podcast, whose hosts made derogatory jokes at the expense of rapper and Swift collaborator Ice Spice.

While Healy didn't make crude comments, the singer laughed along with the hosts while he told a story about masturbating to a porn franchise called "Ghetto Gaggers." He later shrugged off the backlash in a New Yorker profile, telling the magazine that the criticism he received was essentially virtue signaling.

Healy seemingly addressed the elephant in the room recently when The 1975 performed at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend festival in Dundee, Scotland. As Healy kicked off his performance with The 1975, the musician wryly referenced the numerous burning questions fans may currently have for him.

"Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?" he said to the crowd, adding, "All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentleman, this is The 1975."

While the "Anti-Hero" singer never addressed the public speculation or rumors about her romance with Healy, the pair was practically inseparable when Swift wasn't performing.

Speculation of a breakup began recently when Healy revisited a formerly-regular concert habit of kissing random people in the crowd. On Friday night, at the 2023 NorthSide Festival in Eskelunden, Denmark (their version of Coachella), the 34-year-old singer spotted a male security guard and planted a wet one on him while performing "Robbers" with his band.

The male security, wearing a reflective vest and standing in front of the stage, appeared to motion for a kiss on the cheek when Healy -- holding a mic and bottle of champagne -- got down on his knees did one better by pulling him in and giving him a kiss on the lips.

The crowd went wild at the gesture, though it's usually what he does when performing "Robbers." Healy's been known to kiss fans -- male or female -- while performing the 2013 track off their self-titled album. He kissed a male fan onstage back in November 2022, and did so again the following month at several of the band's shows.

Matty Healy shared a kiss with the security guard at The 1975 concert tonight.



An eyewitness at the concert told ET that Healy also opened the show with an eyepatch over his right eye. He told the crowd that he woke up with an itchy eye and scratched it with a guitar pick, causing it to swell up. But not long into the concert, he took off the eye patch because, according to the eyewitness, he didn't want to look like a pretentious pirate.

Just before performing "Love It If We Made It," Healy, once described as a "post-woke rock star," also shared this:

"I will say this before i play this song, that I do feel that my heroes ... like George Carlin or Lenny Bruce or Bill Hicks or people who really move culture forward, they were kind of staples of the left," he told the crowd. "And one of the weapons that they used to expose hypocrisy was vulgarity and apologize at times at being too vulgar. I do feel that if the left loses its ability to f**k s**t up then we leave too much space for the right."

