Matty Healy is almost addressing the elephant in the room. The musician appeared to poke fun at his recently heightened public profile, amid rumors of a relationship with global pop icon Taylor Swift, during a set with his band on Saturday.

As Healy kicked off his performance with The 1975 at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend festival in Dundee, Scotland, the 34-year-old musician wryly referenced the numerous burning questions fans may currently have for him.

"Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?" he said to the crowd, adding, "All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentleman, this is The 1975."

Prior to kicking off his own tour, Healy had been something of a fixture on Swift's The Eras tour. He was spotted at her shows in both Nashville, Tennessee, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. While he was not present for her performances in Foxborough, Massachusetts, earlier this month, Swift herself offered a vague -- but heartfelt -- update on her personal life.

"I kind of feel like telling you, I don't know, I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before," Swift gushed to concertgoers at Gillette Stadium on May 20. "And I just want to thank you for being a part of that."

She continued, before playing her hit, "Question...?," "It's not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense, so I thought I'd play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories."

The "Bad Blood" singer and Healy have been hanging out since May, after the two were first spotted in Nashville.

At the time, a source told ET that Swift is "enjoying her time with Matty."

"Taylor and Matty have known each other and have history," the source explained, "so there's a comfortability factor there, but also feelings of excitement."

Another source told ET, "Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past."

Since then, the pair have been spending a lot of time together, with the duo most recently seen exiting the Electric Lady recording studio together last week.

A source told ET that all week leading up to her Massachusetts show, Swift was spending time at Electric Lady Studios in New York City's Greenwich Village. "Matty joined her in the studio too, once staying until after 2 a.m.," the source notes.

Healy has also been on hand for at least six dates of Swift's Eras tour, with the "About You" singer seen sitting with Swift's father, Scott, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Healy also took the stage that same night to join the opening act, Phoebe Bridgers.

Their budding romance comes a month after ET exclusively broke the news that Swift and Joe Alwyn ended their six-year relationship. Shortly after the split, a source told ET that Swift "has moved on from Joe and is feeling great and confident."

On Friday, Swift dropped a new song, "You're Losing Me," from her Midnights (The Late Night Edition) album. In a matter of hours, Swifties all around the world deduced that the track is her side of the story as to what led to her split from Alwyn.

"I'm the best thing at this party. And I wouldn't marry me either. A pathological people pleaser. Who only wanted you to see her," she sings in the song's bridge.

Another heartbreaking line goes, "How long could we be a sad song. 'Til we were too far gone to bring back to life? I gave you all my best me's, my endless empathy. And all I did was bleed as I tried to be the bravest soldier. Fighting in only your army, frontlines, don't you ignore me."

While Swift's rumored new love is overseas, the "Karma" singer had plenty of support for her latest tour stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, over Memorial Day weekend. Aaron Rodgers and Miles Teller, who starred in her "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's version)" music video in 2021, were among the certified celeb Swifties in attendance, while Ice Spicejoined her on stage.

