Taylor Swift is happy with Matty Healy! Amid speculation that Swift has moved on from Joe Alwyn with The 1975 frontman, a source tells ET that the singer is "enjoying her time with Matty."

"Taylor and Matty have known each other and have history," the source explains, "so there's a comfortability factor there, but also feelings of excitement."

Neither Swift nor Healy has commented on the romance speculation. ET previously reached out to Swift's rep for comment.

In April, ET exclusively broke the news that Swift and Alwyn had ended their six-year relationship. Now, the source tells ET, Swift "has moved on from Joe and is feeling great and confident."

Swift was first linked to Healy earlier this month when he was spotted at the Nashville stop of her Eras Tour. That same weekend, the duo was photographed together.

"Taylor and Matty like each other," a source told ET shortly thereafter. "Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past."

Meanwhile, another source told ET, "Taylor and Matty have been hanging out recently and Jack Antonoff reconnected them."

Swift and Healy displayed their first PDA not long after, when they were spotted holding hands while on a dinner date with Antonoff and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley.

