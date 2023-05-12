Taylor Swift is ‘Enjoying Her Time’ With Matty Healy, Has ‘Moved On’ From Joe Alwyn: Source
Taylor Swift and The 1975's Matty Healy 'Like Each Other' (Sourc…
Rihanna's Baby Boy Interrupts Her Workout
Jimmie Allen Sued by Former Manager for Rape and Sexual Abuse
Ariana Madix Unleashes on Tom Sandoval in Explosive ‘Vanderpump …
Lainey Wilson Reacts to Fate of 'Yellowstone' (Exclusive)
Jacklyn Zeman, 'General Hospital' Actress, Dead at 70
Elliot Page Shares Shirtless Photo to Celebrate Finally Feeling …
Taylor Swift and The 1975's Matty Healy 'Like Each Other' (Sourc…
Lainey Wilson Shares Update on Dad's Health After ACM Awards Win…
ACM Date Night: Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin, Keith Ur…
'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' Official Trailer
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Files to Divorce Husband Kroy After $1.1M T…
'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: Watch Ariana Madix Trash Tom Sandova…
Robert De Niro Welcomes 7th Child at 79 Years Old
Adam Levine Says 'It's About Time' Blake Shelton Left 'The Voice…
'The Masked Singer': Why Dick Van Dyke Brought Judges to Tears
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Get Secretly Married After 1 Year of…
Michael J. Fox Says He Initially Used Alcohol to Cover Up His Pa…
‘Ghosts’ Cast Spills Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift is happy with Matty Healy! Amid speculation that Swift has moved on from Joe Alwyn with The 1975 frontman, a source tells ET that the singer is "enjoying her time with Matty."
"Taylor and Matty have known each other and have history," the source explains, "so there's a comfortability factor there, but also feelings of excitement."
Neither Swift nor Healy has commented on the romance speculation. ET previously reached out to Swift's rep for comment.
In April, ET exclusively broke the news that Swift and Alwyn had ended their six-year relationship. Now, the source tells ET, Swift "has moved on from Joe and is feeling great and confident."
Swift was first linked to Healy earlier this month when he was spotted at the Nashville stop of her Eras Tour. That same weekend, the duo was photographed together.
"Taylor and Matty like each other," a source told ET shortly thereafter. "Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past."
Meanwhile, another source told ET, "Taylor and Matty have been hanging out recently and Jack Antonoff reconnected them."
Swift and Healy displayed their first PDA not long after, when they were spotted holding hands while on a dinner date with Antonoff and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley.
RELATED CONTENT:
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Spotted Holding Hands on Dinner Date
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy 'Having a Good Time Hanging Out'
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Photographed Amid Romance Rumors
Related Gallery