Taylor Swift had a packed crowd for her hometown concert Friday night in Nashville, Tennessee, where eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice one particular guest who sent them all into a frenzy.

Matt Healy, frontman of the English pop band The 1975, was spotted having the time of his life during Swift's Eras tour concert at Nissan Stadium. Photographers spotted him like every other fan in the stadium, snapping pics on his cell phone. There's also video circulating on social media of him dancing the night away.

His presence there amplified speculation that he's dating Swift, though neither has commented on the matter. ET has reached out to Swift's rep for comment.

Healy's attendance at her concert comes just a little over three weeks after Swift returned to the stage in Tampa, Florida, for the first time since ET exclusively revealed her split from Joe Alwyn.

MEGA

A source previously told ET that their split was amicable and "it was not dramatic." ET had also learned that "the relationship had just run its course" and "it's why [Alwyn hadn't] been spotted at any shows."

While there's nothing definitive on the dating front, Swifties can salivate at the fact that their queen's about to drop another re-recorded album with Speak Now (Taylor's Version). Swift made the glorious announcement Friday in the middle of her concert, much to everyone's delight.

It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their… pic.twitter.com/oa0Vs5kszr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 6, 2023

Swift later took to social media and announced the news.

"It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk)," she tweeted. "I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th."

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) follows the two other re-recorded albums she dropped in 2021: Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version).

Swift released her 10th studio album, Midnights, in October.

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Decision to Break Up (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Taylor Swift Fans Flood GoFundMe Page for Late Concertgoer

Taylor Swift Addresses Hand Injury During Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Enjoys Night Out With Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Haim

Related Gallery