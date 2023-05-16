All eyes were on Taylor Swift and Matty Healy as they made their way out of the Electric Lady recording studio in New York City on Monday.

Swift and the 1975 lead singer were surrounded by fans and photographers as they left. Swift, 33, walked in front of Healy, 34, who had his hand on her back as they both got into the same dark SUV.

Keeping things casual for the outing, Swift wore an NYU sweater and black skirt, while the British rocker sported an all-black outfit.

While it's unclear if the pair was collaborating on something, or just casually hanging out, fans were excited to catch a glimpse of the duo, who have been spending a lot of time together as of late.

Healy has been present for the last six dates of Swift's Eras tour, with the "About You" singer even seen sitting with Swift's father at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Healy also took the stage that same night to join the opening act, Phoebe Bridgers.

The "Bad Blood" singer and Healy have been hanging out since May, when the two were first spotted in Nashville.

At the time, a source told ET that Swift is "enjoying her time with Matty."

"Taylor and Matty have known each other and have history," the source explained, "so there's a comfortability factor there, but also feelings of excitement."

Another source told ET, "Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past."

The news of their budding romance comes a month after ET exclusively broke the news that Swift and Joe Alwyn ended their six-year relationship. Shortly after the split, a source told ET that Swift "has moved on from Joe and is feeling great and confident."

So far, neither Swift nor Healy have publicly spoken out about the status of their relationship.

